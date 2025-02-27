Teesside Lions overcoming injuries in English Basketball League relegation battle

Teesside Lions head coach Serge Bojev says injuries and a tight schedule have caught up with his squad as they battle to avoid relegation from Division 2 of the National Basketball League, the third tier of the English game.

Lions have played six games in four weeks ahead of their crunch clash with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Lithuanian native Bojev, who previously coached Portsmouth Force, is in his second season with a club he feels is upwardly mobile.

“It’s working well here. I think the programme is nice. I tried to bring some of my own stuff into the programme so we could get some more elite athletes and build a bigger programme,” said Bojev. “It’s a really nice environment to work in. James (Thomson - club founder, inset) has been really supportive all the way through, anything I’ve needed, I’ve had full support from him.”

Serge Bojev, Teesside Lions head coach.

But injuries have plagued the team.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Bojev, who hopes to have something resembling a fully fit roster for Saturday’s game at the Olympia Arena in Middlesborough.

“The injury crisis has just continued since the beginning of the season. I haven’t seen the full team at training once.

“We’ve always been short with players because of injury which makes it really hard to build chemistry. Two or three weeks in a row we had some of the toughest teams to play and all of my starting five was out.”

Teesside Lions founder James Thomson.

That, though, has given bench players the chance to shine.

Bojev said: “They have to step up and show what they can do which is good to see. They have become my starters, and they are getting more minutes, building more trust and getting more confident.

“We have a lot of university players, and they play in the BUCS league. They play games on Wednesdays or practice with the university.”