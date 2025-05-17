Tenacious Aussie Emma Gandini out to cap rookie season at Sheffield Hatters with SLB Play-off glory

Think of competitive Australians and a kaleidoscope of yellow and green images across cricket, rugby union and league, netball and Olympic sports immediately enter the mind’s eye.

Not many would associate that great sporting production line with basketball. And yet in the slight, 5ft 8in frame of Emma Gandini, Sheffield Hatters have landed upon a tenacious sporting Aussie that bucks conventional wisdom.

In her first season in British basketball, the 31-year-old - who primarily played part-time in her home country - has been named in the league’s team of the year and by her coach, Vanessa Ellis, as Sheffield’s player of the season.

Gandini has helped Sheffield to runner-up finishes in the Super League Basketball’s regular season and Cup final. And on Sunday in London she looks to break another trend, by helping the Hatters beat their nemesis Oaklands Wolves in the Play-off final at the O2 Arena.

Impact player: Emma Gandini, right, dribbles with the ball in Sheffield Hatters' play-off win over Durham (Picture: Adam Bates)

“I’ve always been really competitive. One of my things is I tend to work even harder because I feel I have to make up for my lack of height,” says Gandini, who as if to support the claim, is actually the last player out of the gym following a practice session when The Yorkshire Post caught up with her this week.

“I’ve become known as a defensive person because that’s something I can control, that and my fitness, my intensity and hard work.”

Ellis will also point to Gandini’s high basketball IQ, but the player in question is a little more coy.

“I don’t know how high mine is. For me, hard work is the more important thing.”

Emma Gandini takes a shot for Sheffield Hatters (Picture: Adam Bates)

She has been working hard at basketball since the age of 11. Initially a gymnast, it was her sisters who got her into basketball.

In Britain, we think of Australia as a hotbed for netball, but Gandini says it is the other way around.

“In Australia we have a lot of grassroots basketball but over here girls mostly play netball, which took me by surprise a little bit,” she says.

“Our school had basketball courts, netball courts, whereas I’ve been to schools over here where’s there’s not even a basketball hoop and that probably makes a big difference.

“There’s a lot of outdoor courts and venues around Australia, plus a lot of domestic competitions from the age of six. I think there’s a market here to improve basketball.”

She played semi-professionally from the age of 17 to 26 in Australia’s second tier, all the while getting her accountancy qualifications

It wasn’t until 2021 that the chance to be a professional arrived in Perth.

She ended up in Sheffield via a spell out of the game. Burnt out, she trained with her partner’s team in Sweden and fell back in love with basketball.

“I knew I could get my British passport because my mum was born here, I’d had some friends who had played in this league, so it was always an option,” she says of her move to Sheffield last summer.

“It’s harder to get an import spot because I’m not going to score 20 points a game, so the British passport helped.”

Finishing the season with a Play-off final victory would be a special moment.

“It would mean the world. My parents and grandparents are over from Australia, they’ve been here for a few weeks now and to win it in front of them, with the girls after everything we’ve been through this season would top the lot.”

Gandini and the likes of homegrown star Georgia Gayle just need to topple the only team to have their number this season.

“They bossed us in the Cup final,” Gandini remembers of the March defeat to Oaklands.

“From November to April we’d been going through change after change with injuries, we had two of our starters out that game, but ultimately we went in not being confident we could win it.

“That first quarter they just went straight through us. We adjusted second quarter but it was too late.

“The mindset is the same as it has been the last two weeks, we know we can do it, we had a close game with Oaklands not that long ago which felt a lot better than the Cup final.