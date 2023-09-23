Terrell Allen and Sheffield Sharks seeking first British Basketball League win at Cheshire Phoenix

As first impressions go, there is a mutual appreciation between Terrell Allen and the Sheffield Sharks.

The well-travelled 27-year-old guard is playing in his fifth European country since graduating from the renowned basketball programme at Georgetown University in 2020 and hopes to have found a more permanent home in Sheffield.

Similarly, Sharks want a scoring guard who can elevate their game, and he managed eight points from 26 minutes in the British Basketball League season-opener at Newcastle Eagles last week.

“It’s a blessing and I’m happy to be here. It’s an exciting year for Sheffield Sharks, we have a very strong, experienced team and we have strong goals for the season and I can’t wait to play a part,” said Allen, who has played in Turkey, Austria, Macedonia and Germany in recent years.

Sheffield Sharks' summer recruit Terrell Allen.

"From what I’ve heard and seen the British Basketball League is getting better and better each season.

"Seeing the teams in the league, the coaches that are here, I’m just glad to get the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The increase in excitement stems from the fact Sharks move into their new home venue, the Canon Medical Arena, on Sunday, October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They told me when I first got here that they were building a new gym and that the league was moving on to a better situation, so seeing this beautiful gym that we’ve got now, I just can’t wait to fill the stands up with fans.”