'That was for my friend': Yorkshire golfer Dan Brown lands emotional DP World Tour win

Yorkshire’s Dan Brown showed nerves of steel to secure an emotional two-shot victory at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old from Northallerton revealed he lost a close friend last weekend, but showcased composure of the highest level to card a flawless 66 to hold off compatriot Jordan Smith with a 22-under-par total.

The pair, who were playing in the final group together, were locked at 20 under when they reached the turn, but a birdie at the 12th from Brown, coupled by successive bogeys from the 13th by his rival, saw the lead stretch to three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith produced a brilliant bunker shot to pick up a shot the 15th to cut the gap to two strokes, before both men found the par-five last in two and finish the tournament with a closing birdies.

Dan Brown of Northallerton is overcome with emotion as he celebrates victory of the BMW International Open on the 18th green with his caddie Neil Crate on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Asked what his second DP World Tour victory means to him, Brown said: “A lot. The first one didn’t really sink in, but that one straight away hit me.

“I lost a friend at home last weekend. I don’t know what to say really, but that was for him.

“The last two days I’ve been thinking about him to try and take my mind off it, obviously try not to get too emotional in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not too sure what happened today like all day, it was an out-of-body experience. Obviously nerves, and then thinking about the importance of winning a golf tournament.

Northalleton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy following victory of the BMW International Open (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“It sort of played it down with what happened, I suppose he was there with me and it made it a lot easier.

“This event being such a great event, and then the next two weeks, it’s a nice three-week stretch and it’s been made a lot nicer.”

Brown previously won in Northern Ireland in the summer of 2023.