'That was for my friend': Yorkshire golfer Dan Brown lands emotional DP World Tour win

By YP Sport
Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:40 BST
Yorkshire’s Dan Brown showed nerves of steel to secure an emotional two-shot victory at the BMW International Open in Germany.

The 30-year-old from Northallerton revealed he lost a close friend last weekend, but showcased composure of the highest level to card a flawless 66 to hold off compatriot Jordan Smith with a 22-under-par total.

The pair, who were playing in the final group together, were locked at 20 under when they reached the turn, but a birdie at the 12th from Brown, coupled by successive bogeys from the 13th by his rival, saw the lead stretch to three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith produced a brilliant bunker shot to pick up a shot the 15th to cut the gap to two strokes, before both men found the par-five last in two and finish the tournament with a closing birdies.

Dan Brown of Northallerton is overcome with emotion as he celebrates victory of the BMW International Open on the 18th green with his caddie Neil Crate on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)placeholder image
Dan Brown of Northallerton is overcome with emotion as he celebrates victory of the BMW International Open on the 18th green with his caddie Neil Crate on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Asked what his second DP World Tour victory means to him, Brown said: “A lot. The first one didn’t really sink in, but that one straight away hit me.

“I lost a friend at home last weekend. I don’t know what to say really, but that was for him.

“The last two days I’ve been thinking about him to try and take my mind off it, obviously try not to get too emotional in the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m not too sure what happened today like all day, it was an out-of-body experience. Obviously nerves, and then thinking about the importance of winning a golf tournament.

Northalleton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy following victory of the BMW International Open (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)placeholder image
Northalleton's Dan Brown poses with the trophy following victory of the BMW International Open (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“It sort of played it down with what happened, I suppose he was there with me and it made it a lot easier.

“This event being such a great event, and then the next two weeks, it’s a nice three-week stretch and it’s been made a lot nicer.”

Brown previously won in Northern Ireland in the summer of 2023.

Smith finished as runner-up for the second straight year as he finished on 20 under, while Laurie Canter earned a share of seventh at 15 under.

Related topics:YorkshireGermanyNorthallertonNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice