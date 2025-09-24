'The bonds we have are incredibly special': England's Maddie Feaunati on journey to Rugby World Cup final

Maddie Feaunati says the bonds created between players and fans during a memorable World Cup will last a lifetime as the Red Roses player and her team-mates look to complete the job against Canada in Saturday’s final.

The-23-year-old Leeds-born back rower has carved out an important role as an impact player off the bench over the last few weeks, coming on in four of the five games to help England reach the Twickenham showpiece.

Feaunati was born in West Yorkshire and lived there until she was nine before relocating to New Zealand.

Now back in England with Exeter Chiefs, the nomadic existence the hosts have enjoyed during the tournament – taking them from the competition’s most northerly outpost to its most southern-tip – has held extra meaning for Feaunati.

“I’ve made so many memories throughout this tournament and it’s not over yet,” said Feaunati, who made her debut for England in the Six Nations in February 2024 and will win her 11th cap if named by John Mitchell in the squad for Saturday’s final.

“The bonds we have made as a squad have been incredibly special, and they will last with me for a long, long time.

“Having a home World Cup has meant we have been closer than ever to the supporters who have backed us immensely from Sunderland down to Brighton across to Bristol and across social media too. It’s an experience I’ve relished but we have one more memory to make as a group.