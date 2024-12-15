'The mood is strong': Doncaster Knights race ahead but then take foot off pedal against Caldy

Doncaster’s fourth league win in the Championship moved the Castle Park side to seventh in the league and provided a fully competitive challenge as the Knights begin preparations for next Sunday’s clash against Cornish Pirates in Penzance.

Pirates, just above Doncaster in the league, shocked the Championship with an outstanding 46-14 win against Coventry who were the Championship leaders previously, so this weekend the Knights will need to be far better than against the bottom club from Merseyside, who they should have been beaten by a bigger margin.

Doncaster dominated the first half, scoring three superb tries by winger Jordan Olowofela, his 13th in league and cup, flanker Thom Smith and fly-half Russell Bennett whose score followed a thrilling 50-metre break by Tongan full-back Telusa Veainu.

By half-time the Knights were in total control, and with Bennett adding two conversions and a penalty, they led 22-0; a commanding lead which should have increased substantially in the second period.

Doncaster Knights' Jordan Olowofela scored his 13th try of the season in the win over Caldy (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Surprisingly, Doncaster didn’t score any more points, and when they did create promising positions, careless handling let them down, meaning that a try scoring bonus point was missed.

In contrast, Caldy, yet to win a game in the Championship and a part-time club, dictated possession and territory after the interval, putting their full-time opponents under constant pressure.

Doncaster responded well, tackling effectively, and with their pack resisting every advance close to their line, the Knights prevented any breakthrough in terms of points.

Among the forwards who stood out was Welsh No 8, Morgan Strong, who has been consistently impressive since he joined from Championship club Ampthill.

“The feeling in the changing room afterwards was that we had dropped a point. We had a brilliant first half, having come out with all guns blazing,” said Strong.

“I think in the second we went away from the basics and played ourselves into trouble. We are disappointed not to pick up the bonus point.

“Look, going forward, the mood here is optimistic. The group is starting to bond, and the main thing is keeping this squad together. It’s really talented.

“Doncaster is a good club, and the coaching too is positive. Working with Sir Ian McGeechan is special and Joe Ford, the head coach, is a young coach with lots of aspirations.”

So far in the Championship, it’s fair to say Doncaster have yet to reach their potential after eight games, and are more than 10 points adrift from the other two full-time professional clubs, Ealing Trailfinders and Coventry.

Doncaster Knights: Veainu, Rokoduguni, Wacokecoke, Edwards, Olowofela, Bennett, Dolly(Fox 67), Turner(McGuire 67), Roberts(Ramasibana 74), Jones(Mulipola 54), Murphy, Hopkinson(Chapman 64), Smith, Green(Smeaton 52), Strong.

Caldy:Barlow,Kilcourse, Ma’asa-White, Wilkinson, Cartmill, Barker, Wynn(Murray 62), Weatherby(Rushton 56), Gallagher(Hearn 50), Sproston(Higginson 50), Burrow, Sanders(Stevenson 70), Ridgway, Woodman,Dickinson.