A DOWNBEAT Rory McIlroy effectively dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for the 152nd Open after struggling to an opening 78 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.

With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 10 shots behind early clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

According to statistician Justin Ray, lead data analyst at KPMG Performance Insights, 87 per cent of Open winners since 1960 have been within four shots of the lead after the first round.

TOUGH GOING: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy after finishing his round on the 18th during day one of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Asked if he could make up the ground he had conceded, there was a lengthy pause before McIlroy said: “I mean, all I need to focus on is tomorrow and try to make the cut. That’s all I can focus on.”

The 35-year-old, who agonisingly missed out on an overdue fifth major title in last month’s US Open, added: “I felt like I did OK for the first part of the round and then missed the green at the Postage Stamp there and made a double.

“But still, felt like I was in reasonable enough shape being a couple over through nine, thinking that I could maybe get those couple of shots back, try to shoot even par, something like that.

“Even though the wind on the back nine was helping, it was a lot off the left. I was actually surprised how difficult I felt like the back nine played. The conditions are very difficult in a wind that we haven’t seen so far this week.

PICK THAT OUT: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes his 2nd shot on the 9th hole during day one of The Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

“I guess when that happens it starts to present different options and you start to think about maybe hitting a few clubs that you haven’t hit in practice. Just one of those days where I just didn’t adapt well enough to the conditions.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy at Pinehurst to win his second US Open, also found himself well down the field following a 76, although the American did at least hole from 55 feet for an eagle on the 16th.

DeChambeau’s front nine of 42 included a double bogey on the 612-yard sixth, where he could only advance his second shot a few yards from heavy rough before hitting his next onto the adjacent 13th fairway.

“I’m just proud of the way I persevered today. Shoot, man, I could have thrown in the towel after nine and could have been like, I’m going home,” he said.

UPHILL BATTLE: USA's Bryson DeChambeau signing autographs on the 3rd green ahead of The Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“It’s a difficult test out here. Something I’m not familiar with. I never grew up playing it and not to say that that’s the reason; I finished eighth at St Andrews (two years ago). I can do it when it’s warm and not windy.

“But no, I’ve got a chance tomorrow. I’m excited for the challenge. If I have some putts go in and hit some shots the way I know how to and figure out this equipment stuff, I’ll be good.”

DeChambeau is famed for his scientific approach to the game and said he had an issue with the way his clubs were performing in the wet and windy weather.

“I’m not at 190mph ball speed, so particularly when I’m hitting driver or three-wood, those clubs are built for around that speed.

“In colder, firmer conditions the golf ball is not compressing as much so it’s probably something along those lines.

“But felt like I was swinging it somewhat OK, just the ball wasn’t coming off in that window that I normally see, so it was a weird day.”

Thomas had set the early clubhouse target on three under par thanks to birdies on the 17th and 18th, the two-time major winner’s 68 representing a 14-shot improvement on his opening round at Hoylake last year.

“I couldn’t even tell you what I was thinking or how it was then,” said Thomas, who followed his opening 62 in last week’s Scottish Open with three rounds in the 70s to finish 62nd, when asked how his play compared to last year’s Open.

“I’m just worried about how I am now, and I’m very pleased with my game and know things are continuing to work in the right direction. I’ve just got to keep trying to play well.

“I feel like everything has been turning the right way and I’ve been working on the right things. I haven’t really had much to show for it but that’s just how this game works sometimes.

“But I know that I’m close: the shots I’m hitting, the scores I’m shooting. I’m doing a lot of things a lot better, I would say.

“When I’m out there playing I feel like I’m hitting a lot of really quality shots or drives and just getting nothing out of it.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren, who only secured his place in the field via a tie for 10th in the Scottish Open on Sunday, was a shot off the pace alongside American Russell Henley and Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Rose, who had to come through a 36-hole qualifier to make it to Troon, carded two birdies and 16 pars in his bogey-free 69.

Former champion Justin Leonard had got play under way at 6.35am, the 1997 winner at Troon returning a nine-over-par 80 that was two shots better than 2004 champion and playing partner Todd Hamilton.