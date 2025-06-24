The punchy weekend bike ride which takes you past some of Yorkshire's most iconic monuments

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ride ascends the heights of Emley Moor - where you can feel like you’re on top of the world - and takes in several of the towns and villages in the surrounding area, including Denby Dale, Skelmanthorpe, Flockton, Scissett, Clayton West and West Bretton.

The amount of climbing isn’t that great, at 1,200ft, but that is over a short course of 18miles, which means a few challenging ascents.

The ride starts in West Bretton, and features a foray into the entrance of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, but it is not possible to ride into the park for free as you could before Covid.

West Bretton

An alternative would be to pay admission in advance and enjoy a stroll though the galleries after your ride - if you have the energy, but if you have never been to the park before, I would strongly advise a visit.

I remember once reading that the elite Kenyan runners only train when they feel like it, which sounds like good advice, but I’m not sure it can be transferred to the typical Western mindset.

My point is, we may sometimes not feel like riding, but most of the time, it ands up being worth the effort and afterwards we always feel better for it.

If you can find your ideal distance or amount of effort that gives you that “high” afterwards, then that is what you should strive for on most rides. I find that distance to be about 20 miles and over - other people may be different, according to fitness levels.

But as we’ve said before that “bed to shed” is always the hardest part of a ride, ie finding the motivation to go out and not looking for excuses such as the weather or having a slight sniffle.

If, for instance you have a day off work, then I’d recommend going out around nine in the morning, after the school run traffic etc and getting back around noon or even later - then your whole day is boosted by that “buzz” of exercise.

Just compare how you felt when first setting out to that feeling of satisfaction as you are putting your bike away.

Route

- Leave West Bretton heading west on the main road, going left at the main roundabout and downhill on the A636. This takes you on to the a main road through Clayton West, Scissett and then to Denby Dale, where there are several opportunities for an early cafe stop.

- After mile six, once in Denby Dale take the right on to Cumberworth Lane, which is a short distance from the famous viaduct in the town. - The 200ft climb takes you to Lower Cumberworth, after which you take the right on to Ponker Lane, heading towards Skelmanthorpe. Once in the latter, head north on Station Road, heading downwards for a while, but rearing up later to eventually take you up to around 870ft at Emley Moor mast.

- Follow Park Lane over Baildon Dike, still heading north, then arriving at Chapel Lane, west of Emley village. - This leads to Emley Moor TV mast, taller than the Eiffel Tower, of course, and a spectacle to behold from close quarters. Head north east on Common Lane, then left at the crossroads and through Flockton Moor.

- Another short climb leads to the main road, the A642, where you turn right. Go right again on the A637 through Flockton, where there is a downhill mos t of the way and usually a westerly wind behind you, which is something of a bonus near the end of a ride.

- Carry onwards west back passing though Midgely, where there is a handy pub stop if you've saved yourself all this way.

- Go straight over the big roundabout to West Bretton and be sure to tag on that extra quarter of a mile or so to have a look in Yorkshire Sculpture park, if you aren't doing the full visit.

Start: On-street parking, Sycamore Road, West Bretton WF4 4JR

What3words: t

Distance: 18 miles

Time: 1 hr 50 mins approx

Climbing: 1,207ft

Refreshments: Henry’s Coffee and Wine bar, 1-3 Lodge Street, Skelmanthorpe HD8 9DR