"The secret is...": How Anthony Posa has kept Sheffield RUFC looking up

Continuity in players, a stronger defence and a determination not to get carried away with themselves are all at the root of Sheffield RUFC’s consolidation towards the top end of National Two North.

For so many years a team that yo-yoed between the regionalised divisions and the national structure, the Abbeydale club appear to have finally landed on stability higher up the pyramid than they have ever been.

Last year, in their second season in the fourth tier having battled relegation the previous campaign, they finished third, best of the rest behind runaway title challengers Rotherham Titans and Leeds Tykes.

A month into the new season, Sheffield are third again having won four out of four to start the season.

On the up: Sheffield RUFC (blue shirts) have consolidated their position as challenges at the top of National Two North.

“We’ve sort of carried on from last year,” says Anthony Posa, their head coach, who is now in his fourth season having begun his tenure by getting them promoted out of North East One.

“We kept about 90 per cent of last year’s squad despite a few having the temptation to go elsewhere. I’m pretty proud of the environment we’ve created.

“Another thing I’m most proud of is we’ve built a team, not bought a team. Apart from Dom Parsons and Ryan Burrows, who is like a fine wine, every other player is playing at their highest level having either come through Sheffield junior ranks or neighbouring lower clubs.

“And now they’ve adapted to National League rugby and the challenge for me is to keep that team growing.”

Asked if he can pinpoint what has changed over the last two years, Posa highlights a number of factors.

“The secret is, if you can call it a secret, we just concentrate on being better and putting all our focus on the next game,” says Posa. “If we fall short against Otley this week then we’ll work even harder against whoever is next.

“It’s just a week by week thing, we’ve got a really good environment, we’re better in a lot of areas than we were last year.

“At Tynedale (last Saturday) we showed an ability to adapt our game and that’s something we didn’t have a couple of years ago. We don’t just have a Plan A now, we have a Plan B and Plan C according to whatever might be in front of us - it’s growth through adaptability.

“Two years ago we went to Tynedale and lost by 25 points, last year we drew and were gutted that we drew. On Saturday we won 38-7.

“That shows the mental growth as well as the physical growth of our young 9/10 and of everyone.

“We’re gutted if we lose as opposed to just being happy picking up a bonus point.”

Defence has certainly improved. With 58 points against, Sheffield have conceded fewer than every team in the league, including leaders Leeds.

“In our first season in the National Leagues we were all-out attack and a lot of the older crowd were probably saying please just kick it.

“Now our game management has grown and we’re a bit of an all-round team. We’ve tried to get away from the mentality of we’ll score five tries to your four, now it’s we’re going to score four tries and we’re going to stop you.”

Up next are Otley, who ended Wharfedale’s unbeaten season last week.

“You better bloody not curse us as well,” laughs Posa in his New Zealand accent, in reference to a feature on Wharfedale in this space last Saturday.

“Otley is a very big test. They’re a quality side, they’ve got quality players.”