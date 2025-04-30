The Sheffield College is Basketball England Yorkshire region’s Education Institution of the Year

The Sheffield College has earned recognition for educating and training the next generation of elite basketball talent.

Basketball England, the sport’s national governing body, has named the college as the Yorkshire region winner of the Education Institution of the Year Award.

The Basketball England awards recognise the dedication of organisations, clubs and individuals across the basketball community.

The college has been recognised for its outstanding basketball programme, which provides European basketball opportunities for men and women.

A player from The Sheffield College takes a shot at the College Basketball League semi-finals.

More than 30 students have secured scholarships in the USA in recent years while others have signed professional contracts, with several now playing at an international level.

Brad Connor, Head Coach and Course Leader for the Basketball Elite Performance Level 3 course at The Sheffield College, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and staff and the ongoing support we receive from senior management."

Student Marissa Evans, 18, from Barrow-in-Furness, has been awarded a full scholarship to the USA and aspires to play professionally afterwards.

Marissa’s achievements include being selected for the Great Britain U20 training squad and being chosen for the WEABL All-Conference First Team.

Students and staff at The Sheffield College celebrate winning a Basketball England Education Institution of the Year Award.

Marissa said: "I’ve really enjoyed the high-quality training and competition since moving to Sheffield. Before I arrived, I was playing at a much lower level and never imagined I’d be in contention to represent Great Britain and secure a full scholarship to the USA."

Student Charlie Stoddart, 19, from Hull, has captained the college team to the College Basketball League final and Association of Colleges’ national championships.

Charlie, whose goal is to play basketball in the USA, said: "The basketball programme here has allowed me to push myself to new levels. Competing against some of the best talent in Europe has truly motivated me to work harder and pursue a professional career."

Student Kaiden Bartholomew, 19, from Huddersfield, who has been awarded a scholarship to play in the USA next season, said: “I aim to play in the NCAA in the USA and eventually return to Europe to combine my studies with playing professional basketball.

"It’s amazing to be part of such a strong team. The combination of world class coaching and high level training really motivates me to be the best I can be."

Nick Holloway, Club and Volunteers Development Manager, Basketball England, said: "We were delighted to award The Sheffield College for their outstanding contributions to the sport over the last 12 months.

“They have been a leader within the education space for many and given scores of students the chance to play basketball. This award is a great testament to the countless hours that both the coaches and teachers dedicate to the basketball programme.”

At The Sheffield College, talented players are able to progress with their studies whilst continuing to train and play basketball at a high level.

Players study the Basketball Elite Performance Level 3, a vocational qualification that covers anatomy, fitness testing, nutrition, physiology and sports psychology.

Former basketball students have gone on to play internationally including via scholarships at universities in the USA.

The basketball teams are part of the Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy, which is one of the college’s award winning employer skills academies.

Athletes across a range of sports including basketball, football, ice hockey, snooker and swimming are able to take part in competitions whilst completing their studies.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, added: “It’s fantastic to see our basketball students thriving with the backing of our talented staff. I am very proud of their achievements.”