Ryan Burrows playing for Doncaster Knights back in 2019 (Picture: Tony Johnson)

There was a time not so long ago, back in his Leeds Carnegie days, when preparations for a big game at the weekend were all-consuming and a positive result at the end of it all that mattered.

Ryan Burrows was a professional back then, everything he did geared towards that 80 minutes on a Saturday.

How times - and priorities - change. For without downplaying the size of this Saturday’s game and how much effort he will expand in trying to maintain Sheffield RUFC’s unbeaten start to the National Two North season at the expense of his old club - back in their old guise of Leeds Tykes - it is just one facet in the life of Burrows.

For starters, the back-row forward will only train two evenings a week for the game.

Around it he is head of rugby at Wath Academy School in Rotherham and a coach in the Yorkshire Academy, not to mention a father to young children and all the extra-curricular, after-school commitments that entails.

“It’s a massive shift,” for me, says Burrows, who quit professional rugby while at Coventry two years ago and is now in third year with Sheffield, two divisions below that.

“I’ve gone from a results-driven mindset to… look, ultimately I still want to win but if we’re to lose a game on a Saturday it’s not the be all and end all for me anymore.

“I still live and breathe rugby as I always have done, but for me now my success is the development stuff.

“Sheffield doing well at a weekend is great for me, but the bigger picture for me now is seeing these kids coming through the academy at school and transitioning into men’s rugby and having some good careers out of it.”

A less-pressurised environment at Sheffield has helped the transition from professional to amateur.

“We do things differently at Sheffield - it works for us,” adds Burrows, who has helped Sheffield build on their best-ever finish of third in the fourth tier last term by winning their first six games.

“It’s hard to explain unless you’re in that environment. You come and see us train on a Tuesday or a Thursday and there’s a lot of laughing, a lot of joking, but when we have to be serious we are.

“Having been in the professional side of it for so long it’s a massive breath of fresh air to just enjoy what you’re doing again.

“For me now it’s a distraction from work, rather than work.

“The other side of it is, if I have to work on a Tuesday or a Thursday I don’t train. Going back to my professional career, I couldn’t do that.”

He may be 36 but every now and again in the colours of Sheffield he shows glimpses of the trademark bulldozing runs from the flanker position, the scrum-cap skew-whiff on his concentrated brow.

Burrows acknowledges he pushed his body a little too much last season by turning out for Yorkshire at the end of it, but he is also conscious that when he does finally call time on his playing career, there may be no turning back.

At least he has the coaching side to immerse himself in, for Wath and Yorkshire.

“I keep thinking is this going to be my last year and then I speak to people who say you’re a long time retired,” he says. “I love the coaching side, would I get into senior? I don’t know, I enjoy the role I’ve got currently in development working closely in the Yorkshire Under-15s over at Doncaster Knights.

“My entire coaching remit (across two roles) is in that development. I really enjoy it. I want to win but ultimately the bigger picture is developing players and there’s been no bigger success for me than working with two lads last year who had never played rugby union and I’ve got them on the England academy pathway with Yorkshire academy. That’s my measure of success now - how many more players can I unearth like that?”

There is still success to be had on a Saturday, though, continuing today in National Two North when two of the three remaining unbeaten sides put those records on the line in a Yorkshire derby.

“When I was at Leeds I was used to having the favourites tag, whereas now the shoe is on the other foot and we’re going in as underdogs which is where we want to be,” says Burrows. “It’s probably the first time this season we’ve gone in as underdogs with no pressure on.

“They got lucky twice last year to beat us. If we’d been on our mettle a bit more we could have beaten them twice, so we don’t fear them.