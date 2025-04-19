'They're fighting for their lives but so are we': Leeds Rhinos Netball eager to end losing run

A LONG trip to the south west is to be used as a group bonding exercise as Leeds Rhinos look for the spark to reignite their Netball Super League season.

Having surprised many in the league with their surge to the Super Cup final in Sheffield on the opening day, then following it up with a comprehensive win over newcomers Birmingham Panthers to start the regular season, the subsequent four weeks have provided something of a reality check for Leeds Rhinos and head coach Lauren Palmer.

Narrow defeats have been suffered at the hands of London Mavericks, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse and Manchester Thunder - four teams who are establishing themselves as the top outfits in the league.

To keep pace, Leeds need to maximise their opportunities against those around them, starting today against Cardiff Dragons, the side that sits at the foot of the table without a win to their name.

Lauren Palmer, head coach of Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images for England Netball)

“For us it’s a good challenge,” said Palmer, who took her team down on Friday to help foster a spirit of togetherness.

“Facing a team that’s near the bottom is a different entity, they’re going to be fighting for their lives, as we are.

“We’re going down the night before to stay over, to allow the team to spend time with each other, just being around will be a huge boost for us.

“We’re going down there to win, and that’s our intention this week. I think it will be a really close game. They beat us by one in pre-season and we lost to them in Super Cup so we know we’re pretty evenly-matched as groups, but with a good week at training we can push on and get that win this weekend.”

Despite this being her first year as a head coach, Palmer - in her early 30s - is learning to take the rough with the smooth that management brings by greeting it all with a level head.

“I’m loving every second, there’s a great support staff around me, we’re doing all the right processes, prepping for games right, and I think for us it’s just keeping solid as a group and pushing on for that win that we feel is coming and that we’re building towards,” she said.

“With a league as quick-fire as this you can’t dwell on results. Yes there’s a sulk and a sad face after a loss for a few hours, we allow that, but then the next day we’ve boxed it off, we review it and then we move on and everything is forward facing.