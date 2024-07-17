Thirsk Racecourse sets the scene for Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival

With ten meetings across eight days at eight different courses the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival remains a unique celebration of racing in the White Rose County.

From Pontefract where it all begins on Friday evening to York on Saturday week via Ripon, Redcar, Doncaster, Beverley, Catterick and Thirsk, some of the biggest names in northern, Yorkshire, and indeed British racing, descend on the region.

There are evening meetings to catch the best of the summer sun and family days planned to attract new racegoers and make the most of the summer holidays.

In what is the 16th staging, still in association with SkyBet, it is a festival that goes from strength to strength.

Runners and riders race past the grandstand at Thirsk Racecourse ahead of next week's Go Racing in Yoirkshire Festival (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The pre-cursor to the festival was held at Thirsk Racecourse on Wednesday, which like its county brethren is a picturesque track set against the backdrop of Yorkshire’s rolling landscape.

Local trainer Ruth Carr was in attendance as she plots to land the leading trainer award for the duration of the festival. The best turned out yard is a perhaps less prestigious award for her stables to win but they all count.

Asked to assess her runners in the early meetings, Carr said: “Makalu is in the form of his life. Won at Ayr and second at Ripon. A mile at Pontefract on Friday might not play to his strengths but he’s in great form so we’ll strike while the iron is hot. Onto Doncaster we’ve got Jojo Rabbit, we’ve managed to drop him in grade, and Woodstock who runs well at Doncaster.”

This year’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival is focused on Graham Lee and his family.

Silvestre De Sousa wins The Army Benevolent Fund EBF Novice Stakes on board Bobby Bennu, at Thirsk Racecourse (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Charlotte Russell of Go Racing in Yorkshire said: “Each year the organisation aligns with a charity and this year we wanted to support Graham Lee.

“After speaking to Graham and his family, they suggested the Matt Hampson Foundation, a Leicestershire based organisation where Graham spends a two-week block every month for intensive rehab.”

Jack Berry House will be open to the public on Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm for visitors to have a tour.

As well as the racing, there is plenty of entertainment, including live music from the likes of Kaiser Chiefs and S Club Seven.

Thirsk takes centre stage next Friday with a charity race for stable staff before the main card starts.

At the track on Wednesday in front of a healthy crowd on a mild afternoon in North Yorkshire, Bobby Bennu took his record to two wins from three outings when coming out on top in a tight finish in the Army Benevolent Fund EBF Novice Stakes.

Trained by Roger Varian, the gelded son of Phoenix Of Spain had finished second on his debut then bolted up by seven lengths at Chester.

