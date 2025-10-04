'This team feels a lot grittier': Rodney Glasgow Jr confident Sheffield Sharks can last the course in SLB
Last season, the Sharks ended a nine-year trophy drought by winning the Super League Basketball Cup, but with a summer to reflect on it, Glasgow feels they took their foot off the gas as their league and play-off challenges fizzled out.
“I felt like last year we started to lose that hunger a bit due to us winning the Cup, and I felt like it was hit or miss, either we would show it or we wouldn’t show it,” said the 32-year-old guard ahead of Sunday’s home game with Caledonia Gladiators.
“I always do my best as captain to make sure we keep the main goal, that means in practice, that means our work ethic, that’s holding each other accountable, myself included.
“I think last year we slipped into a little of a mindset that ‘yeah, we’ll be all right’. But then we got smacked in the mouth by Leicester (play-off semi-final). That’s what happens when you’re not ready, a good team can expose you.
“This will be a learning experience for me as captain, that we’ve got to keep our foot on the pedal.”
A high turnover of players – with just Glasgow, Prentiss Nixon, Jordan Ratinho, Mike Ochereobia and Reyad West returning – gives Glasgow the chance to put that right this season.
Although being walloped by the Flyers in Bristol on opening night, only to hammer Leicester Riders a week later suggests they have started the season a little hit and miss, Glasgow sees a greater urgency from the get-go.
“This group I have a really good feeling about,” he said of a team supplemented by the likes of Dirk Williams, William Lee, Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern Jr.
“It’s our chemistry, this team feels a lot grittier, and I feel like we didn’t have that at times, certainly not one through 11.
“This group is honest with each other, right from the jump, usually you don’t get that until midway through a season. Once you get a group of guys that’s already like that, it’s encouraging.
“Throw in myself, Jordan, Prentiss, Mike coming back, Dirk has played here before, it’s a good mix and we’re going to be very versatile this year. I feel like with this group, it’s on from the off.
“We left some silverware out there last time, regular season especially. With this group, we should be trying to win every piece of silverware.”