'Time is a great healer' - Taekwondo trailblazer Sarah Stevenson on her Olympic life and searching for unsung heroes

Her career epitaph would likely read Olympic medallist and British taekwondo trailblazer but as she looks back on it a decade removed, Sarah Stevenson would arguably be happier simply being known as an Olympian.

For it was that spirit that sustained her during her darkest days in the run-up to London 2012.

Four years earlier she had broken the glass ceiling for her sport, becoming Britain’s first Olympic medallist in the +67kg category in Beijing. She then added a world title, before her world came crashing down around her when she lost both parents to cancer in the year before the Olympics.

Just being able to compete at London 2012, regardless of the first-round defeat which prompted the emotions to pour out of her, was victory in itself, something she struggled to comprehend at the time but now a dozen years on accepts with pride.

Standard-bearer: Sarah Stevenson of Great Britain competes against Paige Mcpherson of the USA at the London 2012 Olympics (Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“They were the worst, best moments of my life. It was a crazy time,” says Stevenson, who having retired in 2013 is back with GB Taekwondo as its performance lifestyle practitioner, via coaching and motherhood.

“Time is a healer. Someone said that to me at the time and I remember thinking that’s not right, I’ll never get over this and move forward.

“But it is. And I’m super proud of myself for what I tried to do. I got back to the Olympics, I wanted to win, but it was never going to happen considering everything I’d gone through, it was just too much.

“My mindset was to go there and win, so how can you not be proud of that?

Bronze medalist Sarah Stevenson of Great Britain kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's +67kg Taekwondo event in Beijing in 2008 (Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I always try and get that message across - there’s hundreds of athletes that go to the Olympics, you might only see the ones with the medals, the big stories from the big sports. But everyone who goes to the Olympics is on the same journey, whether they get on that podium or not. You should still be proud that you got there, and I am proud of that.”

She was a trailblazer as well, and whether she likes to accept it or not, it is something she is confronted with whenever she steps on the mat at GB headquarters in Manchester, with the likes of her fellow Doncastrian Bradly Sinden and Yorkshireman Caden Cunningham - both of them Paris bound - often reminding Stevenson of her impact. “I don’t think about it too much until someone says it to me,” Stevenson, now 41, tells The Yorkshire Post.

“They’ve all said you paved the way or you opened the doors, but at the time you don’t think of it like that. We just do what we do, you don’t realise the impact you might have. It does make me feel proud. I don’t think about it very often but when someone says something to me I do think ‘yeah I did quite alright didn’t I?’

“I’m very proud of what I achieved and that I had a hand in the next generation coming through.”

On home ground: Sarah Stevenson at Doncaster Racecourse this week to launch the St Leger Superstars.

Stepping away from helping the likes of Sinden, Cunningham or Jade Jones plan their life away from Olympic sport, she was back in Doncaster this week to launch St Leger Superstars, a search for the unsung heroes who make the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse such a special occasion.

“It’s giving something back to those people behind the scenes who never get the opportunity to shine,” says Stevenson, with the public given the chance to nominate people here.

“Who is helping you become who you want to be? They’re the people who don’t realise they’re having an impact.”