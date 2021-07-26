Tokyo Olympics: Family stunned as Leeds diver Matty Lee strikes gold

Tears of joy: Tom Daley and Matty Lee react after winning gold medals.

Unable to travel to Japan, Lee’s parents Helen and Tim invited everyone round to their home in the city to watch the nail-biting conclusion of the synchronised 10 metre platform competition.

Mr Lee said: “Wow. I’m stunned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had a crowd round of about 10 or 15 watching in our garden. It was a great atmosphere.

“It was exceptionally close. The Chinese, we know how incredibly good they are. So to beat them is a thing in itself. It was close but the boys did it.”

Mr Lee said his son would watch Daley compete when he was very young and said: “I don’t think he would have believed that one day he would be stood next to him on the 10m board at the Olympics”.

But he said there are “two Toms in his life” as Lee’s biggest inspiration to take up diving at the age of six or seven was his big brother, Tom, who was also a competitive diver.

Lee trains at the John Charles Sport Centre, in Leeds which has been the home of a string of Olympic heroes over the last decade.