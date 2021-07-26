Tokyo Olympics: Yorkshire’s Matty Lee dives in for gold with Tom Daley

Stars: Great Britain's Tom Daley, left, and Matty Lee celebrate winning gold.

The nerveless duo finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China with the Russian Olympic Committee third.

It is Daley’s third Olympic medal after he won bronze at the London and Rio Games.

The pair started well after an inward one-and-a-half somersault pike in the first round and continued their form to lead with two rounds left.

Golden duo: Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final.

China’s poor dive - a score of 73.44 points was ranked sixth in the fourth round - left the route to gold open for Daley and Lee.

They scored 93.96 in the fourth round with an impressive backwards three-and-a-half somersaults pike to take charge.

A fifth dive - a reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck - earned 89.76 points to put the pressure on China ahead of the final round.

The British pair were 1.74 points ahead and an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck earned them 101.01 points and China could not catch them with their final effort.

Lee said: “It felt crazy, obviously. In October 2018 I moved my whole life to London from Leeds. I was away from my family and friends, everyone. I had nothing in London. Our aim was to win an Olympic medal.