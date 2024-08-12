Tom Daley retires: From fresh-faced 14-year-old to Olympic flag bearer

Barely 24 hours had elapsed since the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics before the first retirement of a high-profile British sporting personality was announced.

Tom Daley beat a host of other returning Olympians to the punch when he confirmed that after five Olympics in which the nation has seen him evolve from fresh-faced boy to veteran flag bearer, Paris was indeed his last.

The 30-year-old, who blazed a trail off the high board since bursting onto the scene as a 14-year-old bound for Beijing, exits the sporting stage with the gold medal he won alongside Leeds diver Matty Lee in Tokyo as a five-time Olympic medallist.

He revealed to British Vogue it was “the right time to call it a day” before he returned to the UK on Monday.

Time to say goodbye: Diver Tom Daley of Team GB arrives back in the UK after his fifth Olympics via Eurostar at St Pancras International Station (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Arriving on the Eurostar into St Pancras yesterday afternoon, Daley expanded: “I’m incredibly proud for doing another cycle at an Olympic Games and for me it felt like a massive bonus because I took two years out of the sport after Tokyo and I didn’t know if I would get back into the team or qualify for a spot with Team GB.

“To come away with a medal in front of my family, it meant a lot to me.”

Daley competed at five Games, making his bow at Beijing 2008 and winning one gold, a silver and three bronzes during his Olympic career.

That gold came in the 10m synchronised event alongside Lee in Tokyo and he was back to defend his title this summer after being convinced by his son Robbie to return to the sport.

Tom Daley, left, won a fifth Olympic medal, a silver, alongside Noah Williams in the 10m synchro in Paris (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Injury to Lee also created an opening.

Daley and 24-year-old partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the competition a fortnight ago, one of a record five medals won by Team GB divers in Paris.

Yorkshire athletes Yasmin Harper of City of Sheffield and the City of Leeds club trio of Lois Toulson, plus Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding, each claimed a bronze.

“I’m doing synchronised diving with someone who’s been alive as long as I’ve done diving which shows how long I’ve been in the sport and the strength in depth of British diving,” added Daley.

“And that comes from the funding from London 2012 and we’re seeing that pay dividends so it’s super exciting to see the future.

“I’m passionate for the love I have for diving and I’m grateful that I can do something that I love and for anyone, whether that’s diving, knitting, running, swimming, whatever it may be, if you can find something you love then stick at it.”

In retirement, the Plymouth-born athlete plans to dedicate time to his family as well as his knitting business.

Daley, who was watched by husband – US screenwriter Dustin Lance Black – and their two young sons in Paris, added: “(I’ll spend) more time with my kids, knitting, expand my Made With Love business to get more people into knitting so watch this space.”