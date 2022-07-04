Tom Pidcock launches Bioracer jersey to mark rise to Tour de France status

Tom Pidcock's new jersey in collaboration with Bioracer.

Pidcock, 22, his team INEOS Grenadiers and cycling clothing specialists Bioracer have collaborated to produce a stunning limited edition jersey design for fans, inspired by his journey so far which is available to buy now.

The jersey design process has been documented in a content series where insights from the Leeds racers’ career, from his first riding memories at home in Yorkshire to becoming world cyclo-cross and Olympic mountain bike champion, were used to craft this unique jersey.

The end result is the Pidcock Edition jersey – full of style, inspiration and all the performance capabilities associated with Bioracer.

The jersey was designed by Tom, using Bioracer’s ‘Design Your Own’ simulator.

Fans can quickly and easily become the designers of their very own custom jerseys, created to their unique specification by the same Bioracer team who kit out the INEOS Grenadiers.

Anyone can create their own custom kit at Bioracer.com today.

Pidcock was inspired by through his dream jersey, calling upon cherished memories, design cues, big wins and cycling heroes. The Yorkshireman, who is currently taking part in his debut Tour de France, was then able to witness his design come to life by following the production process at Bioracer’s Belgian HQ.

Tom Pidcock's with the staff at Bioracer.

The jersey is available to buy now from the INEOS Grenadiers Store and the Bioracer Official Store.