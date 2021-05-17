Tom Pidcock on his bike to Tokyo Olympics

Leeds rider Tom Pidcock.

Pidcock’s stunning win - by over a minute from Mathieu Van Der Poel - was his first at an elite World Cup event and first at this level by a British man since Gary Foord in 1994, though it was actually academic in terms of securing a ticket for Tokyo.

Instead it was a 17th place for Romanian Vlad Dascalu which proved pivotal - securing his own direct qualification for the Games and helping Great Britain move up the rankings, with British Cycling confirming the place on Monday.

The 21-year-old Pidcock, under-23 world champion in the discipline in 2020, will immediately become one of the favourites for a medal in Japan.