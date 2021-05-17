Tom Pidcock on his bike to Tokyo Olympics

Leeds’s Tom Pidcock and Great Britain have secured qualification for the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics after his dramatic victory in the World Cup race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Sunday.

Monday, 17th May 2021, 6:27 pm
Pidcock’s stunning win - by over a minute from Mathieu Van Der Poel - was his first at an elite World Cup event and first at this level by a British man since Gary Foord in 1994, though it was actually academic in terms of securing a ticket for Tokyo.

Instead it was a 17th place for Romanian Vlad Dascalu which proved pivotal - securing his own direct qualification for the Games and helping Great Britain move up the rankings, with British Cycling confirming the place on Monday.

The 21-year-old Pidcock, under-23 world champion in the discipline in 2020, will immediately become one of the favourites for a medal in Japan.

