Tom Scudamore hopers the David Pipe-trained Adagio can spring a surprise in next week's Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Runner-up in the Triumph Hurdle last year, the David Pipe-trained five-year-old has never been outside of the first two in eight starts over hurdles.

Three of those second-placed efforts have come at Cheltenham where next week’s Champion Hurdle field is headed by Honeysuckle who was victorius last year under the all-conquering Rachael Blackmore.

“For one reason or another, I still don’t think we have seen the best of him yet,” said Scudamore whose finest hour at Cheltenham came in 2016 when Thistlecrack won the Stayers’ Hurdle.

This was Tom Scudamore celebrating the 2016 Stayers' Hurdle success of Thistlecrack at the Cheltenham Festival.

“Hopefully, his best will be good enough in the Champion Hurdle.

“From what he has shown so far, it certainly doesn’t put him too far away.”

Adagio shouldered 11st 12lb in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle on his reappearance in November, and was beaten just three-quarters of a length by West Cork. The German-bred gelding followed that last month when behind only the talented Goshen in Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

“It was brave to go to the Greatwood off that weight and he hadn’t had an uninterrupted prep,” said the jockey. “We were obviously very hopeful he would make up into Champion Hurdle class, and from what he was showing us at home, you’d think he would.

Tom Scudamore after Thistlecrack won the 2016 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham for Colin Tizzard.

“But it is one thing saying it and another thing doing it, and we needed to find out.”

Adagio faced a stiff task at Wincanton against Goshen who prevailed in a thriller after Jamie Moore made a beeline for the better ground against the stands rail.

“I couldn’t get across to the rail and Jamie could,” reflected Scudamore. “On another day, maybe we would have won.

“Would it have made a difference? Who knows? In the end, we got beaten the best part of two lengths. At the time I was a bit grumpy. It has been and gone, so now we can look forward to the Champion Hurdle.

“And you would like to think Adagio is more than a dark horse. I still don’t think we have still seen the best of him quite yet.

“We are fully aware of Honeysuckle and you can’t underestimate her.

“I’d rather she stayed at home and didn’t have the mares’ allowance, but it is what it is. But we have been very happy with Adagio and he deserves to take his chance. There is no reason not to go there full of confidence.”

Three previous winners are among 13 confirmations for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle next Thursday. Last year’s hero Flooring Porter, 2020 scorer Lisnagar Oscar and Paisley Park all aim to join a list of multiple winners that includes Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever and Baracouda.