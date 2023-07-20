Tommy Fleetwood relishing being in Open hunt as Rory McIlroy makes steady opening

England hasn’t produced an Open winner for over three decades but Tommy Fleetwood moved into contention to become what would be a hugely popular champion golfer of the year at Hoylake.

Cheered on by vocal home support, the 32-year-old from across the Mersey in Southport, shares the lead after the first day of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

Nick Faldo was the last Englishman to win the Open back at Muirfield in 1992, his famous ‘heart of the bottom’ acceptance speech a dig at the media who never warmed to him, despite dominance that set him apart as a great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it has been plucky loser after plucky loser, Fleetwood himself falling into that category at Portrush four years ago when Shane Lowry won.

Tommy Fleetwood of England tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 19, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

But he looked the part at Hoylake, carding an opening 66 to share the clubhouse lead with unheralded South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Argentinian Emiliano Grillo – a winner on the PGA Tour this summer – on five under par.

“It really was a great day,” said Fleetwood after a round containing six birdies and a solitary bogey.

“To get that support all day was amazing. If you’re not going to enjoy this atmosphere and these experiences then what’s the point? Make sure you have the time of your life out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being this close to home is the coolest thing and I’m so grateful to everyone that cheers me on. I am one of them, one of the guys that’s out there. I’m a fan of the game. I’m from this area. To feel that support, it means a lot.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland got in trouble in a bunker on the 18th hole on Day One of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Fleetwood has been knocking at the door for a win all season and should have barged through it at the Canadian Open last month but left it ajar for home favourite Nick Taylor to walk through.

“It’s much better having good results than getting kicked in the teeth all the time when you feel like you’re working so hard and you’re doing the right things,” he added.

“At the moment we’re obviously in this period where I have to be patient and trusting in what we’re doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It hasn’t gone my way yet. Hopefully it’ll be my turn soon.”