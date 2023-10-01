Europe have won the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome on a nerve-jangling day of singles play on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood was the man to ensure Europe regained the trophy they lost in record-breaking fashion at Whistling Straits two years ago, when his victory on the 16th hole against Rickie Fowler ensured he went 2up with two holes to play, with the half-point enough to take Europe to the 14.5 points they needed.

Europe were put into that strong position after establishing an imposing 10.5 to 5.5 lead after the first two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then on Sunday, wins for Viktor Hovland over Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy over Sam Burns and Tyrell Hatton over Brian Harman, plus a half point from John Rahm in the top match against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler put Europe on the brink of victory.