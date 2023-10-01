Tommy Fleetwood the hero as Europe win back Ryder Cup in Rome
Tommy Fleetwood was the man to ensure Europe regained the trophy they lost in record-breaking fashion at Whistling Straits two years ago, when his victory on the 16th hole against Rickie Fowler ensured he went 2up with two holes to play, with the half-point enough to take Europe to the 14.5 points they needed.
Europe were put into that strong position after establishing an imposing 10.5 to 5.5 lead after the first two days.
Then on Sunday, wins for Viktor Hovland over Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy over Sam Burns and Tyrell Hatton over Brian Harman, plus a half point from John Rahm in the top match against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler put Europe on the brink of victory.
But America fought back with wins for Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa over Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele.