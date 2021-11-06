Top jockey Rachael Blackmore on her debt to ‘game-changer’ trainer Henry de Bromhead

The history-making Rachael Blackmore celebrates the Randox Health Grand National win of Minella Times at Aintree in April.

Yet this does a slight disservice to Blackmore who, put simply, was her sport’s pre-eminent rider – male or female – last seasom after becoming the Cheltenham Festival’s leading jockey before her National heroics three weeks later.

And, as for the 32-year-old trailblazer, she believes her success has overshadowed her debt to Henry de Bromhead – the quietly-spoken County Waterford trainer who had faith in her riding when others still harboured dobuts.

“He’s been a game-changer. When I came down here my career had just taken a completely different path, on an upward curve I suppose,” reflected Blackmore this week.

“He’s provided me with the big successes I’ve had in racing. It’s been incredible really – I’m so grateful to him and to everyone down here for what they do with the horses because essentially you can’t win these big races if you’re not getting on these horses.

“He’s got unbelievable owners, he’s exceptional at his job and he just makes my life a lot happier. It’s been unbelievable to be associated with Henry and this place.”

Looking back on the iconic win of Minella Times in the instantly recognisable green and gold colours of JP McManus, she added: “It’s something that everyone would dream about I suppose and it is the race. It’s still hard to believe that I’ve actually won it – it’s incredible.

“It’s definitely a replay I love watching! It’s still hard to comprehend it all to be honest. I know that might be silly to say a couple of months on but it was such an incredible day.

“It hit me just when we crossed the line. It was an incredible feeling and one that I’ll never forget. It’s hard to put it into words. It was an initial feeling of elation I suppose.”

Having grown up watching the Aintree spectacular it had never occurred to a schoolgirl Blackmore that she may end up not only winning it one day, but becoming the first female jockey in history to do so.

She recalled: “I think every kid is the same. It’s the first race that captures your imagination when you’re younger and when you’re riding a pony.

“I just remember watching it. We were at a friend’s house with my two best friends and they were doing a sweepstake. I can’t remember what age I was and I can’t remember what won or who was in my sweepstake, but I just remember the Grand National being on and watching it. I think everybody has a story like that so it’s just the race that captures the imagination of everyone.”

De Bromhead is already plotting Minella Times’s route back to Aintree next April for a defence of his Grand National crown and Blackmore sees no reason why the eight-year-old cannot emulate Tiger Roll and Red Rum in winning the race in successive seasons.

“I can’t see why not! He loved it around there which is a big help. I’m sure Henry and JP (McManus) will discuss his plans for the season but he’s a very special horse to me,” she said.

“He was phenomenal (in April), to be honest. I knew after jumping two or three fences on him that he was really going to take to them and it was really enjoyable.

“He was really enjoyable to ride around there.

The history-making Rachael Blackmore celebrates the Randox Health Grand National win of Minella Times at Aintree in April with trainer Henry de Bromhead (left).

“When we landed over the last I still felt like he was galloping for me, he was picking up for me.

“I suppose one side of my head was saying ‘you’re going to win the Grand National, we’re going to win’ and the other side was saying ‘nah, something’s going to pass you in a couple of seconds’ so the feeling when you cross the line and you know that you’re in front is unbelievable.”

Blackmore’s history-making ride followed a sensational Cheltenham Festival during which she won six races – five of them Grade Ones.

Such successes also prompted her to become an ambassador for The Jockey Club and she will now help its work within local communities.

She went on: “Cheltenham was unbelievable.

“We thought that winning the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle was massive and then the week just seemed to fall right for me and the ball bounced for me – it was fantastic.”

Despite the successes of last season Blackmore is keen not to look too far into the future – or the possibility of becoming the first female rider to become Ireland’s champion jockey.

When asked about future goals, she replied: “Right now that isn’t something that I’m even thinking about to be honest. I don’t set myself targets.

“Things in racing can change very quickly so I just try to take it day by day.”

De Bromhead’s yard is a peaceful idyll away from the hustle and bustle of racecourses and Blackmore is in no doubt that the equine superstars are thriving in their home surroundings.

She laughed: “Some mornings when we’re schooling there’s not much peace and quiet, I can tell you! But it’s a fantastic yard, everyone gets on really well, it’s a good system. It’s kind of spidered out as it’s grown over the years but everyone knows their job.”

As for the trainer himself, he is as full of praise for his jockey as she is for him.

De Bromhead said: “When we first linked up everything just kept winning and they jumped so well for her. She’s a real hard worker and obviously had to work very hard to get where she is. She keeps it simple generally and she’s brilliant at getting them jumping.

“She doesn’t overcomplicate it and she always seems to be in the right place at the right time, but the main thing is that they just run for her.”