Tickets for the final of the Duelbits Tour Championship in Hull have sold out.

Australia's Neil Robertson won last year's Tour Championship. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The tournament, featuring the top eight players this season, is being staged at Hull's Bonus Arena for the first time from March 27 to April 2.

All tickets for the showpiece final on Sunday April 2 have already been snapped up, only a few remain for the second semi-final on Saturday April 1, but other sessions are available.

“As we head for Hull for the first time for this huge tournament, we’re delighted to see that the final has already sold out, more than two weeks before it starts," said a WST spokesman.

"Other sessions are selling rapidly so we’re expecting to enjoy a tremendous atmosphere at the Bonus Arena which is a superb venue.

“Since it was first staged in 2019, this event has quickly become established as a real highlight of the season and a trophy that the best players are determined to win.

"Last year we saw snooker of the highest quality and great drama with four of the seven matches going to a deciding frame, including the final when Neil Robertson came from 9-4 down to beat John Higgins 10-9.

“We’ll see a very different line up this time as Mark Allen could be the only player who qualified for last year’s event in the field again this time, but that just reflects how competitive snooker is now. The players at the top of their game this season are rewarded.”

It’s the only format other than the World Championship where matches are best of 19 frames from the first round, reflecting the stature of the event.

