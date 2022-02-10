Tour of Britain bike race route and schedule announced - here are the stages and how you can watch on television or by the roadside

The Tour of Britain takes place from Sunday 4th September to Sunday 11th September.
What is the full route of the Tour of Britain?
The Tour of Britain's route and schedule in full:
Stage one Sunday 4 September Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Stage two Monday 5 September South of Scotland
Stage three Tuesday 6 September North East of England and Sunderland
Stage four Wednesday 7 September Redcar & Cleveland and North Yorkshire
Stage five Thursday 8 September Nottinghamshire
Stage six Friday 9 September Gloucestershire
Stage seven Saturday 10 September Dorset
Stage eight Sunday 11 September Isle of Wight
When does the Tour of Britain come to Yorkshire?
Redcar and Yorkshire are hosting Stage 4 of the Tour which comes to the north of the county on Wednesday 7th September. Residents are urged to make a diary note ahead of full details being announced of the route.
Will the Tour of Britain be televised?
Yes! The host venues will benefit from national and international exposure thanks to ITV4 who have promised live flag-to-flag race coverage right along the route. It will be broadcast in more than 150 countries.
Can I book VIP hospitality packages for myself or as a gift for a special occasion?
Yes! VIP hospitality package details can all be found HERE.
When will we know the details of the full route and where the race will be going?
Full details are yet to be confirmed on this, but we bring the details to you as soon as they are released.