Tour of Britain bike race route and schedule announced - here are the stages and how you can watch on television or by the roadside

A roadside crowd of more than one million spectators resulted in the Tour of Britain generating £29.96m of net economic benefit for the UK economy, according to research by Frontline.

The Tour of Britain takes place from Sunday 4th September to Sunday 11th September.

What is the full route of the Tour of Britain?

The Tour of Britain's route and schedule in full:

The free-to-watch sporting spectacular features Olympic, world and Tour de France champions, and attracts a roadside audience of over 1.5m spectators. Live coverage of the race is shown daily in the UK on ITV4, in addition to around the world. The Tour of Britain is part of the UCI ProSeries, making it one of the most prestigious sporting events in the sport’s global calendar.

Stage one Sunday 4 September Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Stage two Monday 5 September South of Scotland

Stage three Tuesday 6 September North East of England and Sunderland

Stage four Wednesday 7 September Redcar & Cleveland and North Yorkshire

Stage five Thursday 8 September Nottinghamshire

Stage six Friday 9 September Gloucestershire

Stage seven Saturday 10 September Dorset

Stage eight Sunday 11 September Isle of Wight

When does the Tour of Britain come to Yorkshire?

Redcar and Yorkshire are hosting Stage 4 of the Tour which comes to the north of the county on Wednesday 7th September. Residents are urged to make a diary note ahead of full details being announced of the route.

Will the Tour of Britain be televised?

Yes! The host venues will benefit from national and international exposure thanks to ITV4 who have promised live flag-to-flag race coverage right along the route. It will be broadcast in more than 150 countries.

Can I book VIP hospitality packages for myself or as a gift for a special occasion?

Yes! VIP hospitality package details can all be found HERE.

