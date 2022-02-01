Trainer Brian Ellison fancies Windsor Avenue’s Grand National chances

Malton trainer Brian Ellison with the now retired Definitly Red who ran in two Grand Nationals.

He features amongst 107 initial entries for the world’s greatest steeplechase following a victory at Doncaster that was cruelly overshadowed by the fatal injury suffered by Sue and Harvey Smith’s stable star Midnight Shadow.

Top Ville Ben, who is trained at Catterick by Phil Kirby, is a second Yorkshire entry in this year’s renewal following a pleasing win over hurdles at Lingfield last month.

Trainer Brian Ellison has entered Windsor Avenue in this year's Randox Grand National

The Aintree field is headed by defending champion Minella Times who made history by winning last year’s race under Rachael Blackmore.

The Covid-enforced absence of crowds did not detract from the rider becoming the first female jockey to triumph in the National.

Meanwhile Tiger Roll, victorious in 2018 and 2019, holds a tentative entry. Now 12, he will need to return to form, and receive a favourable handicap mark, if he’s to line up on April 9 and bid to become the first three-time winner of the marathon since the legendary Red Rum.

Windsor Avenue is owned by Tickhill couple Phil and Julie Martin whose Definitly Red was pulled up in thew 2017 National when his jockey’s saddle slipped.

Jonjo O'Neill has given an update on the Randox Grand National chances of Cloth Cap who was pulled up by Tom Scudamore in last year's race.

He was also pulled up in the closing stages of last year’s renewal by jockey Ryan Mania and is now thriving in retirement.

And while Windsor Avenue was winning for the first time in two years, Malton-based Ellison was simply relieved that his faith in the steeplechaser was finally vindicated as his stable return to form after a frustrating lean spell by its own high standards.

“He was back to what I thought I could be,” the trainer told The Yorkshire Post. “He was brilliant at Doncaster and Phil (Martin) said ‘Put him in the National’.

“Sean (Quinlan) gave him a brilliant ride – the blinkers did their job and he loved bowling along up in front. What I liked was when he was passed in the home straight and battled back. He could easily have folded.

“He jumps slickly,is very, very quick and doesn’t take any prisoners. He was all the qualities that you need for the National.

“Whether he takes the class, you don’t know until you try, but he’s certainly good enough. Why wouldn’t you?”

Ellison has earmarked Kelso’s Premier Chase in early March as a possible prep race – a race that Jonjo O’Neill has in mind for last year’s beaten favourite Cloth Cap.

Running in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, Cloth Cap is one of three entries for the likable O’Neill who saddled Don’t Push It to victory in 2010 for legendary jockey AP McCoy.

O’Neill, who has also entered Easysland and Time To Get Up, is hopeful the 10-year-old Cloth Cap can return to form after running with plenty of promise in last November’s Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, a race that he won so spectacularly in 2020 under Tom Scudamore.

“He was favourite for the race last year but unfortunately his wind gave up on him. Hopefully we have now got that fixed and we will go back to Aintree with him,” explained the trainer.

“It will be the same as last year for him in that he will either go to Doncaster (Grimthorpe Chase) or to the race he won at Kelso (Premier Chase) first.

“He does need genuine good ground though, otherwise he will have no chance. Although he does keep galloping he was a little bit free in last year’s race and he didn’t get home as his wind caught him out but hopefully he will get home this year.

“I think the handicapper overreacted to his Ladbrokes Trophy win in 2020 and it was a bit of a false reading. He started this season on a mark of 156 - he is back down to 147 but he will need that to get in.”