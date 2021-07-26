Trainer Charlie Appleby looking at the Arc for Derby and King George victor Adayar

Adayar ridden by jockey William Buick on their way to winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The first horse to complete the big race double since Galileo 20 years ago, Appleby started the season with Doncaster’s St Leger in mind for the colt.

But he’s now reappraising his big-race plans after the colt’s dominant victory under William Buick in Flat racing’s midsummer highlight.

Now Appelby intends to send Derby third Hurricane Lane, a subsequent winner of the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris, to Town Moor for the world’s oldest Classic.

William Buick celebrates the King George win of Adayar.

“Pre-Derby we were thinking St Leger for Adayar, and I told William to ride him as if it he stays a mile and six,” said Appleby who was an Ascot absentee after being forced to self-isolate by the Covid app.

“The conversations will be had, regarding the future. We’ll have a definitive answer within the next week but, right now, I’d be thinking this horse will be aimed at the Arc, with maybe the Prix Niel before it.

“Hurricane Lane will head towards the St Leger and, if he wins that in a fashion that makes the Arc achievable as well, then we’ll regroup after that.

“I’d be disappointed if people didn’t think Adayar was the best mile-and-a-half horse around – he’s won what looked a strong King George.

“He had the allowance, but that is there for a reason. I was confident he wouldn’t look like a three-year-old among them today – and looking on the TV, he didn’t look like the junior.

“He deserves to hold the crown, and I’d be confident he could hold it for the foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile a 30,000 crowd – the largest on a British racecourse since the 2020 Cheltenham Festival – was present at York to see Bangkok provide jockey David Probert with another big-race success.

An unheralded member of the weighing room, Probert is enjoying a magnificent run of form and was seen at his very best – and strongest – in the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes.

Unfancied beforehand, Bangkok raced in mid division and threw down his challenge in the last furlong to deny Juan Elcano and Mohaafeth in a pulsating finish.

The victory is a first Group Two success for Bangkok, who is something of a globetrotter having run in a string of valuable races in the Middle East.

Probert said: “The pace of the race wasn’t overly strong early on and he likes to have a little bit of cover and he got into a nice rhythm.

“We got racing from three and a half and I couldn’t see where Jim (Crowley on Mohaafeth) was or the O’Brien horse (Armory), so I had to read the race on my own accord.

“About a furlong down, he dropped back to third, but he responded very well for pressure and got back up on the line. I’m delighted with him as it shows he has the ability. He probably needed his best to win and hopefully he’ll take a big step forward.”

Speaking away from the track, Balding said: “I’m really pleased. David gave him a lovely ride and the horse deserved that. He’s so tough and consistent, talented at the same time so it’s lovely to win a nice race with him.