Travel issues: York Musidora Stakes winner Emily Upjohn misses today's Irish Oaks after the plane that was due to take her was damaged by a bird strike. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The promising two-year-old, due to be ridden by Kieran Shoemark and trained at Upper Helmsley, followed up a debut win at Thirsk with victory in the competitive National Stakes at Sandown.

But she lost her unbeaten record when third in the Queen Mary to the Karl Burke-trained Dramatised, ridden by Danny Tudhope.

O’Meara also saddles Hamilton scorer Not For Profit, under Tom Marquand, and said: “Maria Branwell has been in good form since Ascot, we’re really happy with her. Her form looks rock solid, she’s got a nice weight (8st 11lb) and hopefully it will suit her well.

Live chance: Upper Helmsley trainer David O'Meara saddles ante-post favourite Maria Branwell in today's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Not For Profit didn’t do a lot wrong at Hamilton, he won his maiden up there nicely.

“He probably wouldn’t be as precocious as Maria, but he’s a good horse and hopefully he can pick up some prize money.”

Malton’s Richard Fahey, who won this race in 2013, 2015 and 2017, relies upon the Oisin Orr-ridden Dare To Hope and Claretina, the mount of veteran Jimmy Quinn

The former was beaten a short-head at Ripon when bidding to follow-up a Nottingham debut success and drops back to the minimum trip.

Double-handed: Malton's Richard Fahey has two entries in today's big race at Newbury. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Both of them need to step up on what they have done, but it is a big pot and we are going to have a go,” said Fahey.

“Both of them might just struggle for a bit of pace. Dare To Hope wasn’t beaten far last time at Ripon, and dropping back a furlong might just be up his alley.

“He is quite a nice horse and one we like. If he can just hang in there early on, he might come home and the filly has no weight, so we will see what happens.”

Other Yorkshire hopefuls include the aforementioned Burke’s Looking for Lynda, the mount of Clifford Lee and Run cmc for the Grant Tuer stable.

Richard Hannon has four wins in the last eight renewals to go with his father Richard Hannon senior’s record of seven wins and the stable has five of the 21 declared runners.

The best of the quintet looks to be Miami Girl, ridden by Rossa Ryan.

Leyburn’s Burke also sends Last Crusader to the Group Two Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh today.

The Steve Parkin-owned horse was an impressive winner of the Westow Stakes at York earlier this season, but is now tried in blinkers following a disappointing performance in the Temple Stakes at Haydock. Danny Tudhope takes the ride.

York Musidora Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas runner-up Emily Upjohn will not run in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh due to travelling complications.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who had been the ante-post favourite in the absence of her Epsom conqueror Tuesday, will now be aimed at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next weekend instead.

Emily Upjohn was viewed by many as an unlucky loser at Epsom, beaten in a photo finish by Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday after she stumbled coming out of the stalls and found herself detached in last place in the early stages.

There will be no Classic compensation in Ireland though, with Thady Gosden confirming the filly will not run.

He said: “It is very frustrating. We thought all her bad luck had been used up at Epsom. The plane, which was going to be taking her to Ireland, they also use for Royal Mail.

“It was flying out of Edinburgh to pick her up and there was a bird strike. The plane that was meant to be taking her there now can’t get her in time and they can’t find another plane.

“Unfortunately, we are completely snookered.”

****

Beverley’s meeting on Monday is one of five which has been cancelled by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) due to the forecast for extreme high temperatures.

Scheduled fixtures at on the Westwood and at Windsor on Monday have been called off, as have Tuesday’s at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, plus Southwell’s jumps fixture.

The BHA decision comes after the Met Office issued a ‘Red’ extreme heat warning, with the affected courses all falling either within the warning area or situated nearby.

Richard Wayman, the BHA’s chief operating officer, said: “We are taking sensible precautions and have made a decision as soon as possible in order to provide certainly for those impacted.”

A tweet on Beverley’s official Twitter account yesterday said: “After consultation from the @BHAPressOffice we’ve abandoned racing on Monday 18th July @Beverley_Races due to the severe Red weather warning and for the safety of all concerned.”