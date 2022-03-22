JOHN Quinn will wait until later in the week before deciding whether to allow Safe Voyage to take his chance under top weight in Saturday’s SBK Lincoln at Doncaster.

The nine-year-old has been a remarkably consistent performer in the past three years. most memorably landing the Group Two Sky Bet City of York Stakes at the 2020 Ebor Festival on the Knavesmire under Jason Hart.

Quinn reports his stable stalwart in fine form ahead and hopes to see him make his seasonal reappearance on Town Moor, where he holds an alternative engagement in the Listed Doncaster Mile.

Safe Voyage ridden by Jason Hart (centre) wins the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes during day four of the 2020 Ebor Festival at York Racecourse.

“I don’t know which way we’re going to go at the moment. We’re going to study both races and see how the week goes,” said the Malton-based trainer.

“The ground should be all right. It will be goodish ground, but so long as it’s not quick he’ll run.

“He’s in good shape, I’m happy with him. He seems to have plenty of will and enthusiasm and we’re happy with his work.”

Quinn has also confirmed Empirestateofmind for Saturday’s feature event.

Safe Voyage and Jason Hart in winning action at Haydock.

The four-year-old, who like Safe Voyage carries the colours off Ross Harmon, was last seen finishing second to Lincoln favourite Mujtaba at Redcar in October.

Quinn added: “He probably won’t get in the Lincoln, but he could get in the consolation race (Spring Mile) and if he does, he’ll run.

“I’m happy with him, too. He seems well.”

Safe Voyage heads a list of 42 horses still in contention for the traditional Flat season curtain-raiser.

Malton trainer John Quinn could saddle Safe Voyage at Doncaster on Saturday.

The unbeaten Mujtaba is one of three contenders for trainer William Haggas along with Irish Admiral and the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Ametist.

Yorkshire-born Haggas has won the race on four previous occasions, most recently with subsequent Group One winner Addeybb, and victory on Saturday would see him become the most successful trainer in the history of the season-opening race.

Charlie Appleby looks set to saddle course winner Modern News, who is fit from a run in Dubai, having finished third in a Listed contest at Meydan last month.

Other leading contenders include Simon and Ed Crisford’s Saleymm, the Andrew Balding-trained Notre Belle Bete and last year’s runner-up Brunch who is trained by Michael Dods.

Meanwhile former footballer Ian McMahon has been named as the new chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association.

The 57-year-old began as a professional footballer with Oldham Athletic and Rochdale, before injury curtailed his career at 21. He worked at Hull City before becoming chief executive of Doncaster Rovers.

He then worked in the United States, where he established youth academies and was invited to become Commissioner of the Women’s Soccer League. He then became CEO of the Hong Kong Rugby Football Union, and the world famous Hong Kong Sevens.

For the last five years on his return to UK he has worked in the golf industry. Though he has no previous experience of racing administration, he will be supported by Boroughbridge-based Dale Gibson, who has been interim chief executive.

The announcement follows the resignation of former chief executive Paul Struthers in the aftermath of the high-profile disciplinary case involving the now suspended Robbie Dunne and Bryony Frost.

Dunne’s appeal into the 18-month suspension handed down for bullying is due to be heard next week.

Flat Jockey President, PJ McDonald, who lives in Leyburn, said: “I was impressed by Ian’s passion and enthusiasm, when I spoke to him and would like to extend a warm welcome to him.”

Jumps President David Bass also welcomed the appointment and hopes that Ian will “build on the good work of Paul Struthers and Dale Gibson and continue recent progress with riding fee and facilities made by the association”.

Dan Skelton will save the highly-regarded Nube Negra for the Celebration Chase at Sandown, rather than heading to Aintree.

Runner-up to Put The Kettle On in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, the eight-year-old had been well supported to go one better in this season’s renewal.

However, heavy rain fell on watered ground at Prestbury Park on Wednesday, forcing connections to pull him out. Bravemansgame was another defector.