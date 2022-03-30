This was the Tom Scudamore-ridden Cloth Cap (green cap) in last year's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The runaway winner of Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy in 2020 was favourite for last year’s Aintree renewal before being pulled up in a race ultimately won by the history-making Rachael Blackmore aboard Minella Times.

However Cloth Cap subsequently underwent wind surgery to improve his breathing – and O’Neill was delighted with the horse’s recent third place finish behind Undersupervision in Doncaster’s Grimthorpe Chase

“Cloth Cap is in grand old form,” reported O’Neill whose Don’t Push It won the 2010 Grand National for Sir AP McCoy.

“I’m very happy with him. I would have been happier if he had won at Doncaster but that was a good performance to be honest with you.

“Nobody seems to want him this year (Cloth Cap is a 40-1 chance) but he’s the same horse at home on the gallops and I couldn’t be happier.”

O’Neill is confident that Cloth Cap’s wind will not be an issue. However he’s more concerned about ground conditions on Merseyside ahead of the 40-runner race on Saturday week – the first National since the death of the aforementioned Hemmings whose yellow, white and green colours were carried to victory by Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds.

Racing legend Jonjo O'Neill is talking up the Randox Grand National chances of Cloth Cap.

“He’s good to go. I just hope they don’t water it (Aintree) too much – he does need good ground,” stressed O’Neill who also confirmed that Tom Scudamore will once again partner the horse in the big race.

Meanwhile O’Neill has become the latest former champion jockey to pay tribute to Brian Hughes as the North Yorkshire-based rider approaches the 200-winner milestone for the current season.

The last Northern-based jump jockey to be champion before Hughes achieved the feat in 2019-20 for the first time, O’Neill’s best ever season came in 1977-78 when he won 149 races in the 1977-78 campaign when at the peak of his physical powers.

However Hughes is currently on the 187-winner mark – 90 clear of the current champion Harry Skelton – and has just over three weeks to become the fourth National Hunt rider in history to win 200 races in a single season.

“I’m delighted for him. He is doing great and he works very hard,” said O’Neill whose great friend and rival Peter Scudamore lauded Hughes for his current dominance earlier this week.

“He has tied the North up just like I used to. he is a brilliant rider and he’s a good man for his owners and trainers. He knows all the tracks and is a very good race-reader and race-rider.

“As well as knowing all the form inside out, he knows which horses will suit which races – and tracks – which is great for connections.

“It takes a fair bit of hard work but he is totally dedicated to riding winners. Success breeds success when it goes like that.”

Meanwhile Ruth Jefferson’s Sounds Russian will bid to extend a three-race winning streak when he steps up in grade at Ayr on Saturday.