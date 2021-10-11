Trainer Keith Dalgleish scores in York’s Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap

Buzzing: National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson won his third Cesarewitch courtesy of Buzz on the flat at Newmarket on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Keith Dalgleish’s gelding started at 11-1 and was returning to the scene of his last triumph, a seven-furlong handicap success in May.

Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, the four-year-old ran prominently and was clear of his rivals approaching the last furlong but began to hang towards the rail and briefly blocked the path taken by Ado McGuinness’s 11-2 favourite Laugh A Minute.

Dalgleish’s runner crossed the line half a length ahead of Laugh A Minute but was subject to a stewards’ enquiry for possible interference.

It was announced, however, that the placings remained unchanged, and Rodriguez said: “He’s obviously a very talented horse.

“He loves soft ground, and it’s nice that he’s got a big pot here today. He’s deserved that. He stays seven (furlongs) as well, but he’s clearly got enough speed to come back to the six today.”

Canonized signed off her busy season with a Listed victory in the Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Rockingham Stakes at York.

William Haggas’s filly was last seen finishing a neck runner-up in the Group Three Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr in September, when she was running for the second day in succession, and has gone close in a string of black-type contests throughout her 2021 campaign.

This time she was not for beating, battling up the centre of the track under Tom Marquand to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 7-2 from Witch Hunter.

“She’s a consistent filly and she deserves to have a good race next to her name,” said Marquand, who became York’s leading jockey for the season following the success.

“I was looking forward to riding her because she’s so consistent, and Mr Haggas loves having a winner at York.”

Bay Bridge returned from a lengthy absence to score an impressive victory in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap, for Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute. The three-year-old was an easy winner of two early-season contests, taking a novice by five lengths and a handicap by four before a 147-day break during the height of the season.

Oh Herberts Reign made a winning handicap debut when taking the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Nursery Handicap for Dane O’Neill and Richard Hannon.

Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s Blenheim Boy was then announced the winner of the Coral ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes following a photo finish.

Starting at 25-1 under Tony Hamilton, the Churchill colt ran keenly and was eventually able to hunt down The Cookstown Cafu and get the better of the long-time leader by just a short head on the line.

Fergal O’Brien’s Gumball produced a winning Flat performance when taking the Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap as 9-4 favourite under Hollie Doyle.

Doyle then sealed a double when Something Enticing took the concluding race of York’s season, the Coral Proud Sponsors Of British Racing Finale Handicap, aboard 9-1 chance Something Enticing for David Elsworth.

Buzz provided Nicky Henderson with his third victory in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch, and a welcome success too for champion jockey Oisin Murphy at Newmarket.

It looked as though Ireland’s perennial champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins, bidding for a joint-record fourth straight success, would triumph once again when his 2020 Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory moved to the front under William Buick, but Buzz and Murphy followed her through to set up a grandstand finish.

Burning Victory looked to be getting the better of the argument racing inside the final furlong, but 8-1 shot Buzz – making his first appearance since finishing second in the Aintree Hurdle in April – reeled her in to prevail by a length and a half.

Calling The Wind was third, with Goobinator finishing fourth.

It was a notable victory for Murphy, who was forced to sit out Friday’s card at Newmarket after failing a breath test.

“I’m not faultless, but I’ve got to do better,” said Murphy, as he reflected on the past two days.