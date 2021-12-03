Trainer Paul Nicholls has trio ready for King George VI challenge

Trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Bryony Frost who won last year's King George VI Chase at Kempton with Frodon. The champion trainer hopes to be triple-handed in this year's Kempton renewal on Boxing Day.

PAUL Nicholls is stepping up preparations for his trio of Ladbrokes King George VI Chase horses ahead of the Kempton showpiece on Boxing Day.

Frodon, a shock 20-1 winner last year under Bryony Frost, will bid to defend his crown and give the champion trainer a 13th victory in the race.

Meanwhile the Sir Alex Ferguson part-owned Clan Des Obeaux, who won back-to-back renewals in 2018 and 2019 before finishing third last year, will be out to make it three victories in the three-mile Grade One event.

The duo will be joined by Saint Calvados, who was fourth 12 months ago when in the care of Harry Whittington.

Nicholls said: “All three of them are on target. They have had a nice prep.

“Clan is in good shape – he is very well. So is Frodon. We plan to give all three of them an away day somewhere in the middle of this month and then it will soon come round. We are very happy with them and can’t wait for that race.”

Nicholls is also eyeing Kempton’s Desert Orchid Chase for former Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Politologue, after he ruled him out of Saturday’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, a race he won last year.

Frodon and Bryony Frost surge clear to win last year's King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Runner-up to Nube Negra in a Grade Two contest at Cheltenham on his seasonal bow, Nicholls explained that the ground was against a defence of his title this weekend.

He said: “He has come out of Cheltenham well the other day and had the ground been testing this week, then we might have looked at it, but it is not suitable for him.

“Where do you go with him? There are obvious targets. You could look at the Desert Orchid at Kempton on December 27, but the ground would want to be very testing or soft, and I’m sort of favouring Ascot at the end of January. That would suit him quite nicely.”

Nicholls also revealed that exciting Grade One-winning hurdler Monmiral, who trailed in fifth of six in last Saturday’s Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, sustained an injury.

Nicholls said: “He is still at the vets. He did sustain a nasty cut, which is a very valid excuse. I think someone jumped into him at the first or the second and obviously he didn’t perform well after that.