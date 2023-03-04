Stuart Coltherd's Cooper's Cross will bid for back-to-back Doncaster successes when he lines up for the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase this afternoon.

Feature win: Flying Verse ridden by jockey Ned Fox on their way to winning the Virgin Bet Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase at Doncaster. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The eight-year-old landed the Sky Bet Chase at Town Moor at the end of January, defeating Christian Williams' Cap Du Nord by a length at 16-1.

Cap Du Nord went on to land the Swinley Chase at Ascot on his next start, meanwhile Cooper's Cross was given an increased rating of 133 for his victory – a rise of 5lb.

Even with that rise the gelding is still well-handicapped and will carry only 10st 4lb when he takes on seven rivals.

Tidy success: Jockey Thomas Dowson after winning the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Mares' Handicap Hurdle on Catterick trainer Phil Kirby's Ravenscar at Doncaster. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"I couldn't be happier with him, really," the trainer said.

"He seems in really good heart and we're all looking forward to Saturday."

The Grimthorpe is run over three miles and two furlongs, an extension on the three-mile trip Cooper's Cross prevailed over last time.

Coltherd felt his horse was staying on in the Sky Bet, however, and is not expecting the added distance to cause any problems on ground that is largely unchanged since his last run.

"I don't think two extra furlongs will bother him, he was staying on well the last day, so I think he should handle it fine," he said.

"The ground can't be that much different from the last day, so it should be OK. It's going to be the same ground.

"He's under 10st 4lb and we couldn't be happier with that, we're looking forward to it – hopefully it'll be a big run."

Yorkshire hopes rest with Brian Ellison’s Windsor Avenue.

A shock 40-1 winner of the 2022 Sky Bet Chase on Town Moor under Sean Quinlan, he finished fourth behind Cooper’s Cross when last seen at this year’s renewal.

Since his victory, Windsor Avenue’s form has been patchy, finishing fourth in Newcastle’s Rehearsal Handicap Chase last November but his other four runs have ended in him being pulled up.

Charlie Longsdon saddles Castle Robin, winner of the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase at Sandown on his latest start in early February.

Kim Bailey's Does He Know carries top-weight of 12st, while Nigel Twiston-Davies' Undersupervision, the reigning Grimthorpe champion, returns to defend his title.

Sporting John will represent Philip Hobbs having last been seen finishing 11th of 14 in the Swinley Chase in mid-February, with Tom Lacey's Neville's Cross and Seamus Mullins' Moroder completing the field of eight.

Sounds Russian is Boodles Gold Cup-bound after connections made the decision to veto Kelso in favour of the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old has been in good form all season, winning the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso on debut before placing fourth behind reigning Grand National hero and leading Gold Cup contender Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds at Aintree.

He was then second in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and second again in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham - a trial for the Gold Cup in which he was beaten just a length a half by Ahoy Senor but reversed the form with the third-placed Noble Yeats.

Sounds Russian held an entry for Kelso's Listed Premier Chase today and connections were pondering whether to aim for that or the Gold Cup.

"The owners came on Tuesday and were quite keen to let him take his chance in the Gold Cup, so that's where we're going," said Malton-based Jefferson.

"I've never had a runner (in the Gold Cup) myself, I suppose we ran a couple in it (when her late father Malcolm was training), so it'll be nice to have a crack.

"I'm realistic about his chances, but he's a versatile, straightforward horse and he doesn't do a lot wrong.

"Sean Quinlan will ride him, he's ridden him round there now and so he should know what to do as the situation presents itself.