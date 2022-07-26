Winner: From left: Mark, Charlotte and Clare Oglesby from Goldsborough Hall present the Byerley Turk trophy for the leading trainer to Rory Bevin who was representing Tim Easterby. Picture: Hannah Ali

Easterby took the award, sponsored by Goldsborough Hall, with a double at Ripon on the opening day, followed up by a win at Redcar the next day and a winner at Doncaster on the Thursday evening.

He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Malton’s Richard Fahey and Phil Kirby, of Catterick, but his tally of seven seconds meant he won on countback.

The Leeds-based bookmaker sponsored the leading jockey award which went to Kevin Stott for the first time.

He accumulated four wins at Doncaster and York and while Duran Fentiman also rode four winners during the week, Stott also won on countback.

Fentiman also took the ‘moment of the week’ award after riding a treble at Ripon.

Roger Fell’s Nawton yard were the runaway winners of the best turned out horse award - for the fifth time - where the yard who won the most best turned out horse prizes in the Sky Bet sponsored races throughout the week won £1,000 to share between the staff, plus a pizza party.

The stable staff at the yard will be rewarded over the summer for their efforts.

Charlotte Russell, general manager of Go Racing In Yorkshire said: “We’ve had a blast! The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival sponsored by Sky Bet showcases everything that racing in Yorkshire has to offer.