Trainer Willie Mullins’ warning about Tingle Creek hopeful Chacun Pour Soi

WILLIE Mullins has insisted Chacun Pour Soi must “bring his A-game to the table” if he is to win today’s Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park.

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer, who is bidding for a second victory in the Grade One contest having won the 2016 renewal with Un De Sceaux, holds a strong hand in this year’s two-mile division.

Last season’s Ryanair Chase winner Allaho and the Grade One-winning novice Energumene also considered for this prestigious race.

Chacun Pour Soi (pink cap) represents Willie and Patrick Mullins in today's feature Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

But in the end Mullins singled out Chacun Pour Soi as the “the natural candidate” to take on Dan and Harry Skelton’s progressive Nube Negra as well as the Paul Nicholls pair of Greaneteen and Hitman.

He explained: “I thought he was the natural candidate for this race.

“He is going to have to bring his A-game to the table here, but that’s what you expect for this sort of prize money and this level of race. You expect competition, you can’t expect freebies.

“It’s a feature race and it’s a race that I always want to have a runner in.

“We’ve been lucky enough with Un De Sceaux and although we’d have preferred more rain this time, I’m sure the opposition would have too.

“Hopefully the watering of the track during the midweek is fine.”

The Susannah Ricci-owned chaser has had just one start on these shores to date, finishing third in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi’s regular partner Paul Townend continues his return from injury, meaning the trainer’s son Patrick, one of the most accomplished amateur riders in National Hunt racing, takes over in the saddle.

“He’s push button stuff so hopefully he’ll handle the ground and I don’t think it will hold any fears for neither me nor Patrick,” added Mullins senior.

“To get a ride in a race like that is huge for him and he’s really looking forward to it.”

Delighted rider Patrick added: “I’ve never ridden at Sandown but I’ve always wanted to, this will be the ultimate, I imagine,”