Typewriter’s success sees jockey David Probert rattle up one hundred winners in fastest time

Jockey David Probert is enjoying a career-best season.

DAVID Probert has described securing his fastest century of winners in a year as a “feather in his cap” as he enjoys a career-best season.

He was speaking after reaching the milestone with victory aboard Typewriter in the IRE Incentive Scheme EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Nottingham.

Stepping up to a mile for the first time, the Andrew Balding-trained filly showed a tenacious attitude to get the better of Flaming Lord by a length and provide Probert, whose best annual total is 112 winners, with the fourth century of his burgeoning career.

Sandrine ridden by David Probert wins the Albany Stakes during day four of Royal Ascot.

Probert said: “It is great to reach 100 winners.

“It is great to get aboard one of Andrew’s as the yard has been in great form.

“It has been a great season so far and I’ve been lucky enough to sit on some nice horses along the way.

“I’ve never done it this early in a year before so to reach it in August is a great achievement and a feather in my cap. Hopefully there is more to come.”

Joint champion apprentice in 2008 with William Buick who has gone on to become one of Flat racing’s most accomplished big race jockeys, it has taken longer for Probert to make his mark at the sport’s highest level.

Yet it can only be a matter of time before the ever popular horseman achieves his next target – a landmark Group One victory.

Probert pointed to his Group Two success aboard Bangkok in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire, plus two high-profile successes on the filly sandrine, as personal highlights in the campaign to date.

He added: “Sandrine in the Albany and at Newmarket were great wins. She has been an amazing filly.

“She goes to York next week for the Lowther. She carries a three pound penalty but hopefully her class can take her through that.

“Taking the York Stakes on Bangkok was another highlight of my year so far.”

As for Typewriter, Probert believes the step up to a mile was instrumental in helping the Fitri Hay-owned filly, who had finished fourth on her two previous outings, getting off the mark.

He said: “She gallops well. Last time at Goodwood the seven furlongs was sharp enough for her. She got a little bit off her feet early on but stayed on well and hit the line nicely.

“The step up to a mile suited her nicely. She is nice filly with a good temperament and hopefully she will go on to better things.”

Meawhile John Quinn’s improving sprinter Mr Wagyu has been given the all-clear to add to his laurels in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday.

The six-year-old recorded his fifth win of the season at Goodwood 10 days ago and Quinn now has his sights set on the highlight of the season at Ripon.

“We’re happy with him,” said the Malton trainer.

“This horse was a nice horse in his younger days but then he lost his way a bit. He’s come back better than ever this season.

“Of course it gives you great satisfaction when that happens, it’s great for everyone in the yard - the lads and the lasses have done a great job looking after him.