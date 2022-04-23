Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: What time is it and how can I watch?

Fury weighed 18st 12lbs 13oz on the eve of his WBC heavyweight title defence, nearly a stone lighter than six months ago when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in a thrilling third fight between the pair.

Speculation has persisted throughout the build-up that Fury may look to keep the fight at a distance and frustrate Whyte, but the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ was adamant his defence is not impregnable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While he has beaten everyone he has faced, Fury was downed four times in his trilogy against Wilder and also had to rise from the canvas to beat Neven Pajkic in 2011 and Steve Cunningham two years later.

TITLE FIGHT: Tyson Fury (left) and Dillian Whyte face off during the weigh in at BOXPARK Wembley. Picture: PA Wire.

“I’m not sure about all this outboxing – unless I’m Houdini, I can definitely hit them all, for sure, but I’ve definitely been hit before,” said Fury, who has won 31 and drawn one of his 32 fights.

“I’ve been bounced off the canvas more times than a bouncy ball. I’m not this untouchable boxer everyone thinks I might be. I’m just a normal boxing man who has got lucky 32 times in a row, I think!”

Ahead of the heavyweight showdown, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action...

How can I watch?

The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office for a price of £24.95. Coverage of the evening is due to begin at 6pm, with the first hour set to be free before viewers will need to purchase access to continue watching.

Those who purchase the fight can stream it on the BT Sport Box Office app.

What time does the fight start?

Ring-walks are expected between 10pm and 11pm for Fury and Whyte. This could change depending on what happens on the undercard fights.

Who is on the undercard?

Yorkshireman Darren Tetley will face British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Ekow Essuman in one of the more exciting undercard bouts.

Tetley will aim to scoop both the British and Commonwealth belts after a late fight confirmation earlier this week.

The bout was announced last-minute after Anthony Cacace's planned contest against Jonathan Romero was called off due to visa issues for Romero.

Full undercard

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

Latest odds