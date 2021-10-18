Unbeaten Baaeed’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes win leaves trainer William Haggas stunned

Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates with Baaeed after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by Qipco) during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse

YORKSHIRE-BORN trainer William Haggas was left almost speechless after Baaeed dug deep to win the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and maintain his unbeaten record.

Astonishingly, the colt did not make his racecourse debut until June. Now he’s unbeaten from six starts and can lay claim to be Europe’s premier miler after denying multiple Group One winner Palace Pier in a thrilling finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win was the centrepiece of a high-profile treble on Qipco Champions Day for jockey Jim Crowley who actually began his career over jumps with Yorkshire racing legends Sue and Harvey Smith.

Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates with Baaeed after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by Qipco) during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse

All three winners were for Shadwell Estate Company Ltd and run in the evocative blue and white colours of the breeding operation’s founding father Sheikh Hamdan al Maktoum who died earlier this year.

Both Haggas and Crowley were honoured to receive their respective trophies from the Queen who enjoyed animated conversations with the winning connections.

“Oli Bell [TV presenter] just said to me, ‘at the start of the season, could you believe you would be standing here?’ What a silly question,” said Haggas, referring to his own amazement at what Baaeed has achieved this year.

“He’s done it, he’s won today. I think Jim’s words were that he coped with the ground, rather than loved it, and he’s beaten the best miler in Europe. What can you say? I’m thrilled to bits, shaking a lot. I watched it, I was walking around a bit, trying to get up to my 10,000 steps a day, well I’ve succeeded that! It was great.”

Meanwhile Crowley reflected: “I think Baaeed could be a world champion.

“He’s just a beast, he keeps getting better.

“It was magical. I think people forget he’s come such a long way in a short space of time. It’s a great buzz to ride a horse that good.

“He was a little bit fresh in my hands because I didn’t have any cover, but he was really tough. It was a great race. I thought the first couple of furlongs were sensible enough, then from four down the pace was just relentless, which I thought really suited my lad.

Jockey Oisin Murphy celebrates after being crowned Champion Flat Jockey 2021 during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.

“I’m pretty sure he would stay further if he had to. He’s got a great mind, there doesn’t seem to be any chinks in his armour. He travels so well, the stronger they go in a race the better for him. He’s got a very good turn of foot as well.

“The ground was a bit slow for him and on quicker ground I think he would pick up better, but he’s a proper champion.

“I know Sheikh Hamdan will be looking down, smiling, and I owe him everything. He gave me this opportunity, he chose me to be his jockey and although he’s not here to see it, it’s nice to be able to repay him.”

Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager, said: “Sheikh Hamdan would have loved this. It is a great day for the team and his family as he marks his legacy the year he died.

“Considering Baaeed only started his career in June and we’re now standing here as a Group One against the best milers in Europe – it is very exciting. The plan always was to see him run again next year.”

On a day that saw Oisin Murphy crowned champion jockey for a third successive year after repelling the late charge of William Buick, Malton trainer Brian Ellison is looking forward to the 2022 Flat campaign with Tashkan who chased home the Hollie Doyle-ridden Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup – the horse had been originally purchased with a hurdles career in mind.

Meanwhile, Tim Easterby’s Art Power was fourth to Creative Power in the feature sprint with Kevin Ryan’s Brando, a luckless loser to Glen Shiel 12 months ago, unplaced.