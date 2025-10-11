'Unbelievable player' - Cole Shudra addition welcomed by Sheffield Steeldogs coach Slava Koulikov
Shudra has been added to the Steeldogs line-up in time for Saturday night’s trip to NIHL National leaders Swindon Wildcats.
The switch has been made possible due to parent club Sheffield Steelers not having a game until Sunday night when it is assumed Shudra will return to their ranks.
So far this season, Shudra is averaging just over seven minutes of ice time for the Steelers. It can be expected he will get more than that at the Link Centre.
It’s not clear whether Shudra’s switch for the Swindon game is a one-off, or whether the intention is for him to play with his former club on a regular basis.
“Cole is an unbelievable hockey player, everybody knows that,” said Koulikov. “I known him for many years, he was in GB with me at Under-20s and I obviously coached against him many times.
“ He was absolutely prolific for Leeds when they won the league that first time and, for us, it’s a huge boost.
“We need to take advantage of that - it’s great to have another top-end player coming in to help us.”
Shudra (inset) last played for the Steeldogs during the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National season.
When Steve Nell took over the Leeds Chiefs’ franchise ahead of the 2021-22 season, Shudra came on board.
He spent two seasons with Leeds Knights between 2021-23, playing an integral role in their 2022-23 league and play-off double-winning campaign under Ryan Aldridge.
Across two seasons at Elland Road Ice Arena, the left-handed forward proved an influential figure, posting 80 goals and 91 assists in just 99 league and play-off games.
That summer, though, saw him return to hometown club the Steelers, where he began his professional career alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016.
Defending league champions the Knights tonight head to Milton Keynes Lightning looking to extend their four-game winning streak before hosting Solway Sharks tomorrow. (5.15pm).