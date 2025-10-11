SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS head coach Slava Koulikov is looking forward to working with Cole Shudra once again – believing the Great Britain forward to be an “unbelievable player.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shudra has been added to the Steeldogs line-up in time for Saturday night’s trip to NIHL National leaders Swindon Wildcats.

The switch has been made possible due to parent club Sheffield Steelers not having a game until Sunday night when it is assumed Shudra will return to their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, Shudra is averaging just over seven minutes of ice time for the Steelers. It can be expected he will get more than that at the Link Centre.

THAT WAS THEN: Cole Shudra celebrates scoring for Leeds Knights against Peterborough Phantoms furing the 202-23 NIHL National season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It’s not clear whether Shudra’s switch for the Swindon game is a one-off, or whether the intention is for him to play with his former club on a regular basis.

“Cole is an unbelievable hockey player, everybody knows that,” said Koulikov. “I known him for many years, he was in GB with me at Under-20s and I obviously coached against him many times.

“ He was absolutely prolific for Leeds when they won the league that first time and, for us, it’s a huge boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to take advantage of that - it’s great to have another top-end player coming in to help us.”

Shudra (inset) last played for the Steeldogs during the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National season.

When Steve Nell took over the Leeds Chiefs’ franchise ahead of the 2021-22 season, Shudra came on board.

He spent two seasons with Leeds Knights between 2021-23, playing an integral role in their 2022-23 league and play-off double-winning campaign under Ryan Aldridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across two seasons at Elland Road Ice Arena, the left-handed forward proved an influential figure, posting 80 goals and 91 assists in just 99 league and play-off games.

That summer, though, saw him return to hometown club the Steelers, where he began his professional career alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016.