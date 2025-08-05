'Unfinished business': Playmaker Rodney Chatman III returns to Sheffield Sharks
Chatman, 26, was initially brought in last October and made an instant impact, earning SLB player of the month for November and contributing the third-highest points per game in the league and the third most assists per game.
The knee ligament injury he sustained in practice in January ended his season and threatened to derail the Sharks’s trophy-chasing campaign, until they were able to sign McGill.
With McGill now moving onto pastures new after a similarly impactful spell with the Sharks – helping them win the SLB Cup - Sheffield have brought back Chatman as their fifth signing for the 2025/26 season, not that he ever went away.
He stayed in Sheffield to rehab the injury and also joined them in America last month for their two-game foray into the The Basketball Tournament.
He said: “Although I joined the team partway through the season, I felt very comfortable in the locker room and with the team so it’s great to be back.
“The fans are fantastic both home and away and I thoroughly enjoy playing in front of you all; it makes a real difference.
“I feel like I have unfinished business after the injury last season, so I’m looking forward to building on the success we had as a team and aiming for more this season.”
Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “I’m very happy that Rodney has re-signed with the team for next season.
“It’s unfortunate that he picked up the injury in January as he was playing excellently with the team and making a really positive impact.
“He reads the game very well and I’m sure will be just as impactful with this roster as he was with the roster last season.”
