United Autosports out of 2026 WEC to focus on McLaren Racing Hypercar project

United Autosports is to sit out the 2026 World Endurance Championship season to concentrate on its partnership with McLaren for the following year’s Hypercar campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will allow the Wakefield team to focus crucial time and resources on its role with the new McLaren Racing LMDh entry from the 2027 season, which was announced at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours.

McLaren Racing’s exciting entry to the FIA World Endurance Championship, which will mark the return of the McLaren name to endurance racing, will begin with a robust testing programme throughout 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United will continue to compete in the Asia and European Le Mans Series’ and the Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 class, which it has won twice (2020 and 2024).

The #22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson of Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, and Nolan Siegel drives during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 (Picture: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

But a large chunk of resources will go into its Hypercar programme.

United CEO Richard Dean said: “It is truly an honour to race in the WEC, so this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“But when you have the opportunity to race in Hypercar and form a team with McLaren Racing with the goal to compete for outright victory in the championship, including Le Mans … that is something we have worked for, fought for … dreamed of … for years, so we are doing everything in our power to make it a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank WEC for their support, and wish Garage 59 and McLaren Automotive the best of luck next season in LMGT3.