Wakefield-based United Autosports’ winning Le Mans drivers have spoken out following their stunning victory.

The crown in the LMP2 class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans was collected by a United team, with Oliver Jarvis of England and American duo Bijoy Garg and Nolan Siegel behind the wheel.

Jarvis was piloting for the final stretch, getting United over the line in wet conditions. The most experienced of the trio, Jarvis boasts vast experience of the Circuit de la Sarthe and previously tasted LMP2 victory in 2017.

Speaking after the win, he said: "It's always an incredible feeling to just be in Le Mans - to be able to win it is an honour. I have to say, this one took more out of me than most. I was really relieved to see the chequered flag, what a tough race. For every driver in every category, just staying on the track was already an achievement.

Nolan Siegel, Oliver Jarvis and Bijoy Garg - the winning LMP2 trio. Image: United Autosports

"The conditions were so difficult. I had to take a lot of risks. There were times I didn't know if we would win it or stick it in the wall, but thankfully we got to see the chequered flag. A big thank you to my two teammates, they're out here as rookies and they're leaving here as winners. Of course, United Autosports have always given us a phenomenal car.

"They had a tough job as well on the pit wall, trying to choose the right tyres and the right strategy. They got everything right and we can be very proud of what we achieved today."

Siegel is aged just 19 and was making his Le Mans debut. He did not look out of place among more senior peers, nor did 21-year-old Garg.

Siegel said: "It was extremely difficult. The conditions were very, very difficult, it made the actual driving much more difficult than it would have been otherwise. In the last stint when it started raining, and I heard them say driver change, I was so happy Oliver got to get in the wet and finish it off.

"I was happier to have been stressing out on the sidelines than stressing out in the car at the end of the wet. It was very interesting driving the car throughout the race. You get in one time after having a nap and you're full drive, full push on slicks. Then it starts raining and you're on slicks."