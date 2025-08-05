Update on Super League Basketball season start time as sport's civil war rumbles on
The bitter nature of the battle between the league and the British Basketball Federation (BBF), plus the fact no fixtures have been released yet when in seasons gone by they are generally released by early August, had raised fears of a delay to the start of the new season.
But The Yorkshire Post understands clubs have been sent a draft framework for the fixtures and the plan is for the season to commence in its usual slot, with Sheffield Sharks likely to be staging their first home game on the weekend of September 26/27/28.
It is also understood that the league is close to getting a positive resolution on whether they can bring imports in via Governing Body Endorsements (GBE).
The SLB has alleged that the BBF blocked work permit applications for overseas players and has been working with Basketball England to try and get a resolution to get visas for players and get the league started on time.
The Home Office is also understood to be making enquiries.