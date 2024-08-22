US Open: Yorkshire duo Fran Jones and Paul Jubb see Flushing Meadows dream ended

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:15 BST
The US Open dream is over for another year for Yorkshire’s two players in qualifying at Flushing Meadows.

Bradford’s Fran Jones, who had beaten the No 5 seed in her first-round match earlier in the week, saw her hopes dashed after she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

Jones had earlier in the week recorded an upset 6-1 2-6 7-6 (6) victory over Spanish fifth seed Rebeka Masarova.

And in the men’s qualifying, Hull’s Paul Jubb went down in three sets to Finland’s Otto Virtanen, who had knocked out Liam Broady earlier this week.

Francesca Jones of Great Britain reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Francesca Jones of Great Britain reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Jubb had come through an all-British clash with Jacob Fearnley to reach the second round.

Edinburgh-born Fearnley earned a spot in the qualifying tournament after a breakthrough Wimbledon helped his ranking rocket to inside the top 160 despite only debuting on the ATP Tour in June.

Jubb, though, who won the NCAA title in his youth, overcame his own lower ranking to progress in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (2).

British No 5 Sonay Kartal continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Simona Waltert on Wednesday to move one win away from a place in the US Open main draw.

Paul Jubb of Great Britain also reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
Paul Jubb of Great Britain also reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Kartal only returned to the sport in April after months on the sidelines while she battled an undisclosed health problem, but came through qualifying to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

Lily Miyazaki is through after a gutsy victory against Kathinka von Deichmann. And British men’s No 3 Billy Harris is also one win away from the main draw after beating Murkel Dellien 6-1 6-3.

