US Open: Yorkshire duo Fran Jones and Paul Jubb see Flushing Meadows dream ended
Bradford’s Fran Jones, who had beaten the No 5 seed in her first-round match earlier in the week, saw her hopes dashed after she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Japan’s Ena Shibahara.
Jones had earlier in the week recorded an upset 6-1 2-6 7-6 (6) victory over Spanish fifth seed Rebeka Masarova.
And in the men’s qualifying, Hull’s Paul Jubb went down in three sets to Finland’s Otto Virtanen, who had knocked out Liam Broady earlier this week.
Jubb had come through an all-British clash with Jacob Fearnley to reach the second round.
Edinburgh-born Fearnley earned a spot in the qualifying tournament after a breakthrough Wimbledon helped his ranking rocket to inside the top 160 despite only debuting on the ATP Tour in June.
Jubb, though, who won the NCAA title in his youth, overcame his own lower ranking to progress in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (2).
British No 5 Sonay Kartal continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Simona Waltert on Wednesday to move one win away from a place in the US Open main draw.
Kartal only returned to the sport in April after months on the sidelines while she battled an undisclosed health problem, but came through qualifying to reach the third round at Wimbledon.
Lily Miyazaki is through after a gutsy victory against Kathinka von Deichmann. And British men’s No 3 Billy Harris is also one win away from the main draw after beating Murkel Dellien 6-1 6-3.