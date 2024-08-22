US Open: Yorkshire duo Fran Jones and Paul Jubb see Flushing Meadows dream ended

The US Open dream is over for another year for Yorkshire’s two players in qualifying at Flushing Meadows.

Bradford’s Fran Jones, who had beaten the No 5 seed in her first-round match earlier in the week, saw her hopes dashed after she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

Jones had earlier in the week recorded an upset 6-1 2-6 7-6 (6) victory over Spanish fifth seed Rebeka Masarova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in the men’s qualifying, Hull’s Paul Jubb went down in three sets to Finland’s Otto Virtanen, who had knocked out Liam Broady earlier this week.

Francesca Jones of Great Britain reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Jubb had come through an all-British clash with Jacob Fearnley to reach the second round.

Edinburgh-born Fearnley earned a spot in the qualifying tournament after a breakthrough Wimbledon helped his ranking rocket to inside the top 160 despite only debuting on the ATP Tour in June.

Jubb, though, who won the NCAA title in his youth, overcame his own lower ranking to progress in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British No 5 Sonay Kartal continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Simona Waltert on Wednesday to move one win away from a place in the US Open main draw.

Paul Jubb of Great Britain also reached the second round of US Open qualifying (Picture: Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Kartal only returned to the sport in April after months on the sidelines while she battled an undisclosed health problem, but came through qualifying to reach the third round at Wimbledon.