USA set for era of Ryder Cup dominance over Europe - Nick Westby

A team united: The 12 players of the United States team celebrate their comprehensive win at Whistling Straits. (Picture: Anthony Behar/PA)

Europe have dished out shellackings before, by nine points at Oakland Hills in 2004 and th K Club two years later. But both were prime examples of a team unified against a nation divided by the contrasting personalities of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

For the first time for nearly three decades, neither of those two men who have towered over American golf for so long were involved as Ryder Cup players, and the shackles on the United States’ team were released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 10 of the top 13 in the world and all 12 of their players inside the top 21 in the rankings, the USA were always going to be strong favourites on home soil but what took place over three days at Whistling Straits does not feel like an aberration.

Rookie Xander Shauffele slides down a hill in celebration (Picture: PA)

It may have been only the United States’ second win in six contests, their third in 11 this century but it feels like the start of a new era of dominance.

Steve Stricker had six rookies in his team but Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantley, Xander Shauffele, Daniel Berger, Harris English and Scottie Sheffler played with a vitality for the event, unburdened by the scars of recent Ryder Cups.

The only Ryder Cup memories they have will be hugely positive ones that will now fuel their belief that they can back this up in Rome in two years and beyond. Dustin Johnson was the oldest player at 37 in a team that had an average age of 29.

Contrastingly, this Ryder Cup will likely prove the final fling as players for European veterans like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey who swelled the average age of the visitors to 34.

Team USA's Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 17th green during day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. (Picture: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. )

There were positive signs in the next generation and a team to build around in Jon Rahm (26), Rory McIlroy (32), Shane Lowry (34), Tyrell Hatton (29) and Viktor Hovland (24). But right now, after a 19-9 victory, the Ryder Cup and its future belongs to the United States.