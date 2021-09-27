USA set for era of Ryder Cup dominance over Europe - Nick Westby

Europe have dished out shellackings before, by nine points at Oakland Hills in 2004 and th K Club two years later. But both were prime examples of a team unified against a nation divided by the contrasting personalities of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
For the first time for nearly three decades, neither of those two men who have towered over American golf for so long were involved as Ryder Cup players, and the shackles on the United States’ team were released.
With 10 of the top 13 in the world and all 12 of their players inside the top 21 in the rankings, the USA were always going to be strong favourites on home soil but what took place over three days at Whistling Straits does not feel like an aberration.
It may have been only the United States’ second win in six contests, their third in 11 this century but it feels like the start of a new era of dominance.
Steve Stricker had six rookies in his team but Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantley, Xander Shauffele, Daniel Berger, Harris English and Scottie Sheffler played with a vitality for the event, unburdened by the scars of recent Ryder Cups.
The only Ryder Cup memories they have will be hugely positive ones that will now fuel their belief that they can back this up in Rome in two years and beyond. Dustin Johnson was the oldest player at 37 in a team that had an average age of 29.
Contrastingly, this Ryder Cup will likely prove the final fling as players for European veterans like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey who swelled the average age of the visitors to 34.
There were positive signs in the next generation and a team to build around in Jon Rahm (26), Rory McIlroy (32), Shane Lowry (34), Tyrell Hatton (29) and Viktor Hovland (24). But right now, after a 19-9 victory, the Ryder Cup and its future belongs to the United States.