Uncertain times for British basketball these may be, but in the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters, Vaughn Millette saw stability and a promise for the future.

That is why the American entrepreneur with experience in finance and entertainment, decided to make his first venture into sports ownership with the premier basketball club in Yorkshire, and one of the biggest in the sport in Britain.

“I was just looking at the league and I fell in love with the Sharks and Hatters, the club and the people,” Millette tells The Yorkshire Post.

“It was Sarah (Backovic), it was Yuri (Matischen), it was Atiba (Lyons), it was Vanessa (Ellis). I just found people I could love and trust and I’ve been right about that so far.

New Sherriff in town: Vaughn Millette at the Canon Medical Arena after taking over Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters (Picture: Adam Bates)

“I came here and the fan support was impressive, I love what they’ve done in the community, it just feels…I’m from a similar town, my father-in-law owned a mid-market steel business…it just feels like home.”

Millette began conversations with long-time owner Matischen as long ago as last summer.

His 65 per cent takeover of the club was confirmed in June, a deal he was still happy to commit to even amid the financial concerns that saw the British Basketball Federation revoke the licence of the previous owners and grant a new one to a consortium of clubs ready to take the professional men’s league forward. The former league owners’ decision to strike broadcast deals with regional networks in the United States helped Millette keep tabs on the Sharks progress last season, that and the fact games were on YouTube.

“I followed the games, some in person, some online and it’s been a journey,” says Millette, who already describes his involvement in the two teams as “full-time”.

"Good people": Vaughn Millette, third right, with Vanessa Ellis, Georgia Gayle, Sarah Backovic among others (Picture: Adam Bates)

“We were upstairs watching and my son says Malik (Green) is going to block him on this play and that’s what happened, that’s how much Sharks basketball has grown on us.

“It’s just got so much potential and it needed some good guidance and some proper plans for growth.

“I think we finally have that opportunity and British basketball is going to head into some exciting moments.”

Millette has no intention of shaking up the current operational structure, other than making Sarah Backovic chief executive of the two teams.

All smiles for Vaughn Millette at his Sheffield Sharks unveiling (Picture: Adam Bates)

“It’s a really welcoming environment, family run, and 100 per cent that will stay,” he confirms. “It’s the reason I’m here, not only the family nature but the personalities, they’re lovely people, they’re good at what they do, it’s just a perfect situation for me.”

He does, though, have a vision for where he wants to take the club on the court, particularly the Sharks.

Trophyless since 2016, they have hit a ceiling in recent years in terms of their budget that has meant more well-resourced teams have competed for silverware.

Despite that, Sharks have stayed loyal to a number of players over recent seasons, and that ethos - coupled with more money for recruitment - is the plan.

“Like everything else, I’m just a helping hand, at the end of the day the decision is Sarah and Atiba’s,” he says. “I think you’ll see a lot of those people back and you’ll see maybe a slightly higher level of import.

“We want to put a very effective product on the court, I think we’ll be good enough to win trophies this year.”

Long-term, taking Sharks into European competition is the aim.

“Soon,” he replies when asked for a specific timeframe. “We’ll look toward Europe and consider it next year.”

Millette concludes: “I just want to continue to grow the club, grow the quality of the product on the court, go compete in Europe, we will be good members of the community, continue to expand on everything they’ve already done.