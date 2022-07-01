Regal display: Claymore ridden by Adam Kirby wins The Hampton Court Stakes from the Queen's horse Reach For The Moon. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Royal Aclaim could step up to Listed level on her next outing after bouncing back from an absence of over a year with a fantastic comeback run.

The James Tate-trained three-year-old was the winner of a high-calibre novice when making her racecourse debut last May, beating Richard Fahey’s subsequent Commonwealth Cup hero Perfect Power and the Group-placed colt Fearby.

An injury setback then sidelined her for 382 days, but she was effortless in victory when landing a Bath maiden in early June by an eased-up three and three-quarter lengths. York’s John Smith’s Cup meeting is now on the horizon for Royal Aclaim, who could line up for either a Listed or a Group Three prize on the Knavesmire.

“She is good form, we’re just having a look at the black-type races at York next weekend,” said Tate.

“There is a fillies’ Group Three called the Summer Stakes over six furlongs on the Friday, but it is probably more likely that she’ll go for the five-furlong Listed race, the City Walls, because we’re leaning towards staying over five at this stage.”

York’s five furlong Group 1 sprint the Nunthorpe Stakes could come into view if she continues to progress.

Another impressive Royal Ascot winner, Claymore, will head to the Sky Bet York Stakes next month as he bids for Group Two glory.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained son of New Bay upset the odds when powering to a length-and-three-quarters success in the Hampton Court Stakes, overturning Reach For The Moon, who was odds-on to give the Queen a winner at the Royal meeting.

Joe Fanning will see a specialist in York today to ascertain the full extent of an arm injury suffered in a fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday.