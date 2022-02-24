Vitality Superleague: Why Rhinos need to wrap up Surrey’s Proscovia Peace

Leeds Rhinos coach Tracey Robinson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Rhinos have played in Glasgow, Cardiff and a home game in Sheffield so far this season, with Friday’s journey to Surrey for Saturday’s 6pm tip-off another long journey.

No surprises then that next Sunday’s long-awaited game in front of Leeds fans at the first direct Arena is one everyone at the club is looking forward to.

Rhinos want to go into that fixture with a third win in four but, to do so, they need to shackle Ugandan international Proscovia Peace, who has scored 199 points – 10 more than anyone else in the league – from four games.

Opponents Surrey have their tails up and Leeds Rhinos coach Tracey Robinson is impressing the need for a full 60-minute challenge from her players. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Rhinos head coach Tracey Robinson said: “Proscovia is their main goal scorer and gets the majority of their goals so we’ve got to make sure we’re doing all of our hard work away from her. We need to stop the ball before it gets to her.”

Robinson has overseen two wins from Rhinos’ first three games, both in fixtures on the road, but they were beaten heavily by Team Bath in Sheffield last week. Robinson added: “It’s going to be a difficult game; Surrey beat Bath the other week and they’ve also lost to Loughborough who are unbeaten, but we’re anticipating they’ll have their tails up.