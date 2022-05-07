Abbie Eaton, from Hull, and Sarah Moore, from Harrogate, will both race for the Scuderia W Team across 10 races at eight circuits in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both drivers are ambassadors for Racing Pride, which promotes LGBTQ+ inclusivity within motorsport. The W Series was added to the Formula 1 calendar last year, supporting a handful of Grand Prix weekends and will join eight F1 events in 2022.

SARAH MOORE: Earned a podium in last season's W Series. Picture: Getty Images.

“We are just waiting for Yorkshire Tea to sponsor us, as that is all we drink!” Eaton told The Yorkshire Post ahead of the opening race in Miami.

“Sarah and I have been friends for a long time. I am very supportive of her and hopefully we can work well together and help Scuderia finish higher than it did last year.”

Here, we help you get to know the two Yorkshire drivers on the W Series grid.

History maker

ABBIE EATON: Is back in W Series after recovering from a broken back. Picture: Getty Images.

Sarah Moore made history last year by becoming the first openly gay LGBTQ+ driver to stand on a podium during a Grand Prix weekend, when she finished second at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in round one of 2021.

Moore finished fifth in last season’s W Series championship. The 28-year-old has been a part of the first two W Series championships in 2019 and 2021.

Moore has been racing since she was four-years-old and made history when she became the first woman to win a TOCA-sanctioned race, on her way to winning the Ginetta Junior Championship title in 2009.

Remarkable fightback

ON TRACK: Sarah Moore in action last season. Picture: Getty Images.

Eaton broke her back in the final event of last season's W Series, in what was her debut year in the competition. It was a long, hard road back to fitness but her hard work paid off when she got a call W Series Racing Director, Dave Ryan, to say she had earned a spot back on the grid.

The 30-year-old claimed four top-10 finishes from the first six races in 2021 and hopes to build on her debut season this year.

Eaton has won Production Touring Car Championship and Mazda MX-5 Supercup titles and first started go-kart racing aged 10. She has also got television experience on her CV, coaching rapper Professor Green to victory on the ITV reality show Drive, which aired in 2016.

The East Yorkshire-born driver was also a regular on the hit Amazon Prime show, The Grand Tour, as the programme’s test driver for two seasons.

ON TRACK: Abbie Eaton in action last season. Picture: Getty Images.

W Series calendar

Miami, USA - May 7, 7.30pm

Miami, USA - May 8, 3.35pm

Barcelona, Spain - May 21, 1.40pm

Silverstone, UK - July 2 -1.25pm

Le-Castellet, France, July 23 - 3pm

Budapest, Hungary - July 30, 3pm

Suzuka, Japan - October 8, 3pm

Austin, USA - October 22, 3pm.

Mexico City, Mexico - October 29, 11am.

Mexico City, Mexico - October 30, 10am.

How to watch